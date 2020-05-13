650hp Porsche 911 Turbo S arrives in India: Priced at Rs 3.08 crore

The more powerful 911 Turbo S has arrived in India with 650hp and a price tag of Rs 3.08 crore. Bookings for the supercar are now open and deliveries are expected to begin by the end of the year.

By:Published: May 13, 2020 5:04:25 PM

Porsche India has now started accepting bookings for the highly anticipated 911 Turbo S. The 911 Turbo S will carry a price tag of Rs 3.08 crore (ex-showroom). People who have been waiting to place an order for the 911 Turbo S in India can now book their car on Porsche India’s website and configure it online as well. Although, deliveries are expected to only begin by the end of 2020.

The 911 Turbo S uses a 3.8-litre, 6-cylinder, twin-turbocharged petrol engine. The rear-mounted boxer motor is tuned to produce 641bhp and 800Nm of torque. The Turbo S comes standard with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to the all-wheel-drive system. With the Turbo S package, the 911 can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 2.7 seconds, while 0-100kmph takes 8.9 seconds before maxing out at 330kmph.

The new 992 generation 911 Turbo S is now wider and lower than the 991.2 gen car. This has been done to improve the car’s handling dynamically. The car maintains its evolutionary design from the standard model, but subtle differences like the larger air-intakes, 20-inch alloy wheels, rear spoiler, all set it apart from the standard Carrera S model.

On the inside, the Turbo S uses a similar design language as the standard car. However, it features additional kit like the GT Sports steering wheel, Sport Chrono Package and the Porsche Track Precision app. The driver gets a tachometer in the middle which splits the two digital screens for the other driver information cluster. The centre of the Dash features a 10.9-inch touchscreen display with a Bose surround sound system which entertains you in the comfy 18-way adjustable seats.

