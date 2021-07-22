600 Mahindra diesel vehicles manufactured at Nashik facility recalled

Mahindra claims that exposure to contaminated fuel at the company's Nashik plant could cause premature wear and tear to the engines of certain diesel vehicles. 

By:July 22, 2021 6:29 PM

Homegrown automaker Mahindra & Mahindra has issued a recall for 600 diesel vehicles made at their plant in Nashik, Maharashtra. Vehicles made at the plant between June 21 and July 2, 2021 have been affected. The recall has been issued as the company suspects that some of the diesel vehicles might have been exposed to contaminated fuel causing wear and tear to the engines. 

Mahindra is reaching out to owners individually and will carry out the inspection of the vehicles in question. The inspection and subsequent repairs will be carried out free of cost by the company. An official statement released by Mahindra states that they got a batch of contaminated fuel that was used in 600 vehicles and could have resulted in premature wear and tear of the engine. While the company has made no mention of the specific vehicles affected by the issue, we do know that the Nashik plant manufactures vehicles like the Thar, XUV300, Scorpio, Marazzo and Bolero. It is possible that diesel variants of some or all of these vehicles could be affected by this recall. 

This is the second recall issued by Mahindra this year. In February, we had reported that the SUV maker had recalled 1,577 units of the new Thar due to a faulty camshaft. Interestingly, this was also a voluntary recall for the diesel variants of the SUV only. Even in this case, the company reached out to the affected customers so that they could go to their nearest dealership and have the issue rectified. 

mahindra bolero neo front

Mahindra has been very busy lately. They launched the new Bolero Neo SUV in the market for a starting price of Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom) and is now gearing to launch the XUV700. The company has been dropping teasers that reveal features of the three-row SUV ahead of the vehicle’s debut later this year. While the Bolero Neo is essentially a facelift version of the TUV300, the XUV700 is going to be a premium offering that was making the round under the codename W601. The launch of the Bolero Neo and XUV700 are part of the company’s plans to launch 9 new products by the year 2026. 

