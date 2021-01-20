6 Upcoming supercars, luxury electric vehicle launches in 2021 in India

2021 is expected to get some special new supercars, luxury cars and fast electric vehicles. Here are some new models the uber-rich in India will be allowed to choose from in 2021.

The year 2021 has a lot in store for the Indian market it seems when it comes to new car launches. For the uber-rich folk, some new toys are expected to arrive as well. Aston Martin just launched the all-new DBX SUV in India, and other luxury brands are expected to introduce new models as well. Here are some of the key supercars, Super-SUVs, luxury barges and luxury EV launches we can expect to take place in India in 2021.

Lamborghini Huracan STO

The Lamborghini Huracan was the replacement for the extremely popular Gallardo. Now, the Huracan is said to be on its way out and Lamborghini has decided to pay tribute to its current model with a homologation special called the Huracan STO (Super Trofeo Omologata). Based on the Huracan GT3 racecar, the STO is tailored to be road legal. It uses the same naturally aspirated V10 but turned up to 11! 630hp and 565Nm at your disposal, the Huracan STO is the swan-song for the Huracan which will be on its way out to make room for its successor. Lamborghini has confirmed that the Huracan STO will be launched in India in 2021, however, the official date has not been announced.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

The all-new Rolls-Royce Ghost made its debut in 2020. Embarking on a new “Post Oppulance” era for the brand, the Ghost brought along a line of new tech, while staying true to its heritage and its signature look and style. The signature tall grille is now illuminated, it is fitted with 100kgs of just sound-deadening materials, and it even has suspension for its suspension for added ride comfort. The British marquee at the time of the unveiling announced that it will cost Rs 6.9 crore in India, the new Ghost is yet to arrive official on our shores. We expect the first one to arrive sometime this year.

New Bentley Bentayga

In 2020, we saw a revised and updated version of Bentley’s first-ever SUV. The new Bentley Bentayga fixed some of the issues most people had with its exterior styling while updating it with new tech and revised engines. In its new guise, the Bentayga is expected to arrive in three versions — Bentayga Speed, Bentayga V8 and Bentayga Hybrid. The Bentayga V8 model with 542hp and 770Nm that does 290kph, the first model expected to be introduced with the other two following later. Price is expected to be around the same ballpark as before around Rs 6 crore.

Porsche Taycan

Among the luxury players, many are planning to launch their electric-vehicles in India as well. Porsche had announced that its new Taycan 4-door electric sedan will be launched in India in 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the launch was of course delayed. But, plans have not been dropped. The Porsche Taycan will arrive in India offering 600 hp that allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0-100kph in just 3.5 seconds. Now there are newer Taycan models with lesser power outputs which have been made available. Some of those versions may also be introduced in India

Jaguar I-Pace

The Jaguar I-Pace is the first all-electric model from the brand, and of course, it’s an SUV. The automaker has already commenced bookings for the model, and the very first unit has arrived at Indian shores. Equipped with a 90kWh battery pack, the Jaguar I-PACE delivers 394hp and 696Nm of torque. It helps the SUV accelerate fro 0-100kph in just 4.8 seconds. With the first batch of vehicles already arriving on Indian shores, its launch is expected to take place very soon.

Audi E-Tron

The Audi E-Tron made its India debut in 2019 in an exclusive event. The German brand was expected to launch the SUV soon after. However, launch plans were delayed and were further delayed due to the pandemic. In a recent interview with our sister publication – The Financial Express, Audi confirmed that the all-electric SUV will be launched soon, and the automaker is waiting for a substantial charging network to be in place before it starts to sell the vehicle. The Audi E-Tron offers 308hp and 540Nm of torque drawing power from a 71.2kWh battery pack. The E-Tron will rival the likes of the Jaguar I-PACE along with the Mercedes-Benz EQC all-electric SUVs.

