6 upcoming cars in India in 2021 that are not SUVs

SUVs may be the trendy kind of vehicles, but all in not lost for hatchbacks and sedans in India. While the list may not be extensive, there are a few new hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Swift and sedans from Skoda and Volkswagen which are expected and or confirmed for launch in 2021.

2021 is expected to be a big year for car launches. While a lot of them, in fact nearly all of them are to be SUVs there are a few other kinds of cars which are expected to be launched as well. Hope is not lost for hatchbacks, sedans or even the MPV. While we will have a full list of SUV to be launched in 2021, this list is focused solely on the more mass market, and premium market car launches. There will be a separate list for new product launches from the luxury brands in India. So here are six cars which are not SUVs that will land in India this year.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is currently the oldest model in the brand’s line up. It hasn’t seen a change since it was launch in 2014. There was a mild facelift which was launched, followed by the CelerioX recently. But it is now seven years since it was launched, suggesting a new-generation model is said to arrive this year. A few test mules have been spotted on Indian roads, and it is possible that Maruti Suzuki revises the Celerio heavily with the second generation model. The Celerio is likely to position itself between the S-Presso and WagonR models in the range as it always has. While there is no definite timeline for the arrival, we expect Maruti Suzuki to launch the new Celerio this year.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Facelift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift was the best selling car in 2020 having sold 1.6 lakh units. The auto maker also achieved the 23 lakh sales milestone for the hatchback since it was launched in 2005. While the Swift in its current avatar is selling like hotcakes, its rivals have upped the ante with more modern tech upgrades and features. Globally, Suzuki has launched a new facelift version of the Swift. The new model offers a few new features and is equipped with a slightly revised styling with a new front grille and front and rear bumpers. It also features a new alloy-wheel design. While Maruti as always is silent about its future product launches, it is expected that the Swift will receive its mid-lifecycle update in 2021.

2021 Kia Carnival

Usually, when Kia is expected to launch a new product, the buzz and the anticipation for the new model’s arrival is heavy. Since the arrival of the Sonet took place in September 2020, the next model is expected to arrive soon. Kia arrived in India planning to launch a new model every 6 months. It started with the Seltos in August 2019, followed by the Carnival MPV in February 2020 and then subsequently the launch of the Sonet. Internationally, the Kia Carnival was updated with a brand new-generation model. So by March 2020, Kia is expected to launch the all-new Kia Carnival MPV in India which is the brand’s flagship model in the market.

Skoda Octavia iv

The D-Segment sedan used to be the most popular segment back in its hay day. With the Skoda Octavia, Honda Civic, ruling Indian roads as premium sedan models. With the Civic now being discontinued, the Hyundai Elantra is the only sedan model on sale in the segment. However, Skoda India confirmed that in 2021, the new Skoda Octavia will be launched in India. The Octavia will be offered as a petrol model only, using the same 2.0-litre TSI motor from the Superb which is good for 190hp and 320Nm of torque. A DSG automatic will be available, but a manual transmission is to be offered as well. Price of the new Octavia is likely to be around the range of Rs18 lakh and Rs 23 lakh.

New-Gen Skoda Rapid

Volkswagen Rapid Russia Spec (For representation only)

The Skoda Rapid which was launched over 10 years ago in India has not been updated since. While facelifts and updates have been introduced, over its life cycle, it has been begging for a refresh. That prayer will be answered soon in 2021 as a new Skoda sedan will be launched in India to rival the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and other sedans in the segment. It will be the second Skoda model to use the India-specific MQB-AO IN platform that underpins the upcoming Skoda Kushaq SUV. The sedan is said to arrive after the SUV launch. Engine options however could be the same range of petrol motors from the Kushaq SUV.

New-gen Volkswagen Vento

Volkswagen Vitrus Sedan (For representation only)

The Volkswagen Vento is the fraternal twin of the Skoda Rapid. Just like the Rapid, it received the same kind of love from the automaker. Volkswagen India has finally confirmed that a new sedan model is said to arrive in India. It is likely to be a replacement for the current Vento and will also be based on the MQB-AO IN platform. The automaker is currently gearing up to launch two new SUVs — Tiguan facelift and the Taigun. Following which, the new sedan is said to arrive to take on the Honda City and Hyundai Verna. Engine options are likely to be the same units which will power the Taigun SUV. with a 1.0-litre TSI along with a more premium 1.5-litre TSI engine.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.