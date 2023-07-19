Kia recently unveiled the 2023 Seltos which received numerous updates as part of its mid-cycle facelift. The mid-size SUV gained several new features in an already feature-packed equipment making it a more enticing option in comparison to its Korean cousin– Hyundai Creta.
Let us take a look at six things where the 2023 Kia Seltos does better than Hyundai Creta.
1. Sequential turn indicators: The 2023 Kia Seltos gets sequential LED turn indicators in the headlamp cluster which is missing in Hyundai Creta. This enhances the premium appeal of Seltos.
2. Dual-zone climate control: The facelifted Seltos gets dual-zone climate control while Creta makes do with a single-zone unit. This should result in more effective cooling in Seltos.
3. 8-inch Head-up display: In its latest iteration, Seltos gets an 8-inch head-up display which provides crucial information directly in the driver’s line of sight. Creta doesn’t have this feature yet.
4. ADAS: The updated Seltos boasts off Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) including 17 autonomous safety features like forward collision warning, lane departure, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, and more.
5. 18-inch alloy wheels: The new Seltos gets the option of availing 18-inch alloy wheels while Creta still has to do with 17-inch units. This will impact the car’s ride quality significantly.
6. 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine: For 2023, Seltos gets a more powerful 1.5-litre GDI turbocharged petrol engine that dishes out 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque.
Hyundai Creta currently gets no option of a turbocharged petrol engine since the 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit earlier offered in Creta as well as Seltos has been discontinued. This 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine will be offered in the facelifted Hyundai Creta slated to launch later this year.