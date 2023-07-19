Hyundai is working on a mid-cycle facelift of Creta which is expected to be launched by the end of this year or early next year.

Kia recently unveiled the 2023 Seltos which received numerous updates as part of its mid-cycle facelift. The mid-size SUV gained several new features in an already feature-packed equipment making it a more enticing option in comparison to its Korean cousin– Hyundai Creta.

2023 Kia Seltos Vs Hyundai Creta

Let us take a look at six things where the 2023 Kia Seltos does better than Hyundai Creta.

1. Sequential turn indicators: The 2023 Kia Seltos gets sequential LED turn indicators in the headlamp cluster which is missing in Hyundai Creta. This enhances the premium appeal of Seltos.

2. Dual-zone climate control: The facelifted Seltos gets dual-zone climate control while Creta makes do with a single-zone unit. This should result in more effective cooling in Seltos.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift

3. 8-inch Head-up display: In its latest iteration, Seltos gets an 8-inch head-up display which provides crucial information directly in the driver’s line of sight. Creta doesn’t have this feature yet.

4. ADAS: The updated Seltos boasts off Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) including 17 autonomous safety features like forward collision warning, lane departure, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, and more.

5. 18-inch alloy wheels: The new Seltos gets the option of availing 18-inch alloy wheels while Creta still has to do with 17-inch units. This will impact the car’s ride quality significantly.

6. 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine: For 2023, Seltos gets a more powerful 1.5-litre GDI turbocharged petrol engine that dishes out 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque.

Hyundai Creta currently gets no option of a turbocharged petrol engine since the 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit earlier offered in Creta as well as Seltos has been discontinued. This 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine will be offered in the facelifted Hyundai Creta slated to launch later this year.