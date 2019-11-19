6 reasons why your vehicle might fail pollution test: How to pass the PUC check

What could be the reason for your car to fail a pollution test? While there may be many factors, one of the most common problems is that the vehicle hast run long enough to warm up the catalytic converter for it to begin controlling the vehicle’s emissions. However, if the vehicle still fails the emission test, then here are some components of your vehicle that you need to inspect.

Damaged Catalytic Converter

Emissions of your vehicle are controlled by many components, but, the most important one is the catalytic converter. Inspect the catalytic converter for any damage before an emission test as it is responsible for converting toxic gases into cleaner tail-pipe emissions. If the catalytic converter is damaged or not working properly, then your car will definitely fail a pollution test.

Faulty Oxygen Sensor

The oxygen sensor or O2 sensor is designed to measure the amount of oxygen in the exhaust gas. An O2 sensor malfunction is not uncommon which can be caused by various things. The readings of the O2 sensor could also be thrown off if there is a leak in the exhaust which could allow harmful fumes to pass through the catalytic converter and result in a failed emission test. A failed O2 sensor could also lead to overheating, higher toxic emission and loss of power from the engine.

Defective Ignition System

If your vehicle fails an emission test due to high hydrocarbon emissions, this would most likely be a result of a faulty ignition system. This happens mostly in cases when the vehicle has not been maintained properly or has not been run for a long time. Things you need to check would be won out sparkplugs, defective sparkplug wires, over advanced ignition timing, or your fuel injectors need to be cleaned.

Rich Fuel Mixture

If your vehicle is emitting high levels of CO2, they are usually caused by high carbon monoxide levels which could be due to a with ignition system, or a rich fuel to air mixture in the cylinders of the engine. Should that be the case for your vehicle failing an emission test, it is worth inspecting the O2 sensor for malfunctioning, the injectors for leaks, or a worn-out fuel pump.

Vacuum System Leak

The vacuum system in a vehicle usually works as designed, however, should a gasket or a rubber line wear out or develop a leak anywhere on the vehicle. Should there be a leak somewhere in the system, it will emit a distinct smell. Have the vehicle inspected and the problem rectified before the fault begins affecting other components of the vehicle.

Faulty Air Injection System

The job of the air-injection system helps brig down hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide emission of a vehicle. The Air Injection system as the name suggests injects fresh clean air into the exhaust of the engine to control the levels of hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide emissions. Should the system develop a fault, your vehicle would be emitting higher levels of carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons.