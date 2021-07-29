5th-Gen Honda City adds Google Assistant to connected features list

In Addition to Amazon’s Alexa, the 5th-generation Honda City will now be compatible with Android’s Google Assistant natively. Honda has added four new features to the list of connected car tech in the new City.

By:Updated: Jul 29, 2021 2:23 PM

The 5th-generation Honda City has now been updated to support Google Assistant. The latest generation of the City was launched in India in June 2020. The sedan was the first connected car in the country in the mass-market segment that supports Amazon Alexa remote features when launched. Now Honda has added Google Assistant along with four new features to the City’s connected car tech list. The next-generation Honda Connect has been introduced with Honda Action on Google, making it compatible with the voice command “Ok Google”.

The fifth-generation Honda City was launched with 32 features offered with Honda Connect. The four new additions include Fuel Log Analysis, Cost of Maintenance, Enhanced Options for Service products, and Valet Alert, making it 36.

Honda Action on Google will offer 10 voice command features. They can be executed through the integrated Google Assistant using Google Nest speakers, Android Phones and other Google’s Android OS devices. It can also be used with Apple’s iOS devices through Google Assistant. All 10 commands can also be executed through text-based commands of Google as well.

Some ‘OK Google’ commands that can be used with the 5th-gen Honda City include-

Honda has been offering heavy discounts on some of its models in July 2021. Including the Honda City 4th and 5th Gen models. Additionally, huge savings can be available in July 2021 for the current Honda Amaze as well. Reports suggest that Honda is working on a facelifted Amaze to be launched in August 2021. To know more about the discounts and benefits of Honda cars, click here.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

5th-Gen Honda City adds Google Assistant to connected features list

5th-Gen Honda City adds Google Assistant to connected features list

Cell Propulsion starts Li-ion battery factory in India for its electric commercial vehicles

Cell Propulsion starts Li-ion battery factory in India for its electric commercial vehicles

Kia introduces 'No Questions Asked' initiative for accidental repairs for Carnival owners

Kia introduces 'No Questions Asked' initiative for accidental repairs for Carnival owners

Stellantis appoints Saurabh Vatsa, Nipun J Mahajan as Citroen, Jeep brand heads in India

Stellantis appoints Saurabh Vatsa, Nipun J Mahajan as Citroen, Jeep brand heads in India

Benelli 502c cruiser launched in India: Vulcan S rival's price, specs, features

Benelli 502c cruiser launched in India: Vulcan S rival's price, specs, features

Honda Unicorn BS6 price crosses Rs 1 lakh: Still affordable than Xtreme 160R, Pulsar 150

Honda Unicorn BS6 price crosses Rs 1 lakh: Still affordable than Xtreme 160R, Pulsar 150

Tata Tiago NRG teaser reveals new design detail: Launch on 4th August

Tata Tiago NRG teaser reveals new design detail: Launch on 4th August

MG One premium mid-size SUV images revealed ahead of global debut - To come in Bubble Orange and Wilderness Green colour options

MG One premium mid-size SUV images revealed ahead of global debut - To come in Bubble Orange and Wilderness Green colour options

SMRP BV ties up with Marelli Automotive Lighting for illuminated body panels

SMRP BV ties up with Marelli Automotive Lighting for illuminated body panels

Benelli 502C India launch on July 29: Specs, features, expected price

Benelli 502C India launch on July 29: Specs, features, expected price

Smart traffic systems to reduce travel time for city commuters: Aeris Communications

Smart traffic systems to reduce travel time for city commuters: Aeris Communications

Toyota's tiny electric car employed as ball boy at Tokyo Olympics 2021

Toyota's tiny electric car employed as ball boy at Tokyo Olympics 2021

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets another price hike: Upcoming 250F effect?

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets another price hike: Upcoming 250F effect?

Bajaj Chetak bookings reopen in Pune, Bengaluru: Price, booking steps explained

Bajaj Chetak bookings reopen in Pune, Bengaluru: Price, booking steps explained

Now order your Porsche 911, Panamera and more in custom colour combinations in India

Now order your Porsche 911, Panamera and more in custom colour combinations in India

Full 10-degree rear-wheel steering on Mercedes-Benz EQS available by subscription

Full 10-degree rear-wheel steering on Mercedes-Benz EQS available by subscription

Skoda-VW India invites applications for its Mechatronics 2021 training program

Skoda-VW India invites applications for its Mechatronics 2021 training program

Toyota India extends Vellfire, Camry hybrid battery warranty coverage by this much

Toyota India extends Vellfire, Camry hybrid battery warranty coverage by this much

WardWizard introduces mobile app for Joy electric bike range: Remote functions, geo-fence & more

WardWizard introduces mobile app for Joy electric bike range: Remote functions, geo-fence & more

Lower-priced Revolt RV1 electric bike to replace RV300: Launch timeline, expected price, details

Lower-priced Revolt RV1 electric bike to replace RV300: Launch timeline, expected price, details