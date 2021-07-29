5th-Gen Honda City adds Google Assistant to connected features list

In Addition to Amazon’s Alexa, the 5th-generation Honda City will now be compatible with Android’s Google Assistant natively. Honda has added four new features to the list of connected car tech in the new City.

The 5th-generation Honda City has now been updated to support Google Assistant. The latest generation of the City was launched in India in June 2020. The sedan was the first connected car in the country in the mass-market segment that supports Amazon Alexa remote features when launched. Now Honda has added Google Assistant along with four new features to the City’s connected car tech list. The next-generation Honda Connect has been introduced with Honda Action on Google, making it compatible with the voice command “Ok Google”.

The fifth-generation Honda City was launched with 32 features offered with Honda Connect. The four new additions include Fuel Log Analysis, Cost of Maintenance, Enhanced Options for Service products, and Valet Alert, making it 36.

Honda Action on Google will offer 10 voice command features. They can be executed through the integrated Google Assistant using Google Nest speakers, Android Phones and other Google’s Android OS devices. It can also be used with Apple’s iOS devices through Google Assistant. All 10 commands can also be executed through text-based commands of Google as well.

Some ‘OK Google’ commands that can be used with the 5th-gen Honda City include-

Ok Google, ask Honda to unlock my car door

Ok Google, ask Honda to check my car’s fuel capacity

Ok Google, ask Honda to Find my Car

Honda has been offering heavy discounts on some of its models in July 2021. Including the Honda City 4th and 5th Gen models. Additionally, huge savings can be available in July 2021 for the current Honda Amaze as well. Reports suggest that Honda is working on a facelifted Amaze to be launched in August 2021. To know more about the discounts and benefits of Honda cars, click here.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.