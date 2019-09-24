5G network as a game changer in the automotive industry and a basis for enhanced driver tech

The rise of autonomous driving assistance features in cars is quite prominent and a lot of it depends on connectivity since V2V (vehicle to vehicle) and V2I (vehicle to infrastructure) are extremely crucial for autonomy. There is where the relevance of an upgraded, reliable and responsive network comes in. The current financial year of 2019-20 could see the rollout of 5G network in India. We currently have Internet-connected cars in the country, for example, Hyundai Venue and MG Hector. With the onset of a faster network, commercial and economical development could see breakthoughs like smart city development and enhanced driver assistance features.

“There has been significant progress as large Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are conducting trials with major service providers. In addition, test labs for specific verticals are being set up to focus on key sectors such as banking, railways, agriculture, manufacturing, health, power and more. We will see an increasing number of use cases ranging from connected and affordable healthcare, smart cities and homes, efficient and secure autonomous cars, to robotics, immersive gaming, immersive education and more,” says Aditya Chaudhuri, Managing Director and Lead – Communications, Media & Technology, Accenture India.

“For example, 5G vehicle-to-vehicle communications (V2V) could allow lead cars to communicate hazards to following cars, increasing reaction time and safely allowing car convoys. It could also reduce the time to find parking and help decongest roads to benefit commuters.”

Arvind Gopalakrishnan, VP & Head of Solutions, Products and Sales Engineering at Aeris Communications, explains “The basic need of digital India is ubiquitous connectivity and it cannot be successful without effective, affordable internet connection with the last mile reach. A key challenge for the automotive industry as they implement 5G core network is ensuring they have the right infrastructure enabling seamless and undisrupted high-speed connectivity and security. 5G will propel automotive from current state of on-demand information to real-time vehicle to vehicle connect to autonomous control into a full blown 5G experience.”

“Autonomous driving or a driverless car is the next most advanced form of mobility and will generate huge amount of data which need to be responded with a less turn-around-time. According to Barclays, an autonomous car could generate 100 gigabytes of data per second, and with a response time of less than a millisecond and output of 1Gigabit, 5G will be the new definition for speed and connectivity for autonomous vehicles.

“In the context of the Digital economy, the high-speed and low latency service will help the Government’s Digital India and Digital Village initiatives, 5G has the potential to work as a catalyst in achieving GOI’s vision of $5-trillion economy by 2025.”

“India’s telecom infrastructure would need significant capital investment to herald in 5G adoption. Technological advancements in autonomous vehicles, augmented reality, and AI will continue to push the adoption of 5G in India,” opines Sunil Mittal, EVP, and CSMO, CSS Corp.

“Flagship government programs like Digital India and Smart Cities will also necessitate 5G connectivity for its more advanced programs. 5G connectivity requires 5G ready handsets which and it will be at least a couple of years by when the general population of India will start using them, as and when the demand for an immersive mobile experience rises.”