58% millennials plan to buy a car in next six months: OLX

Non-millennials key contributors to pre-owned car buying, post-Covid-19. Only 25% of non-millennials have a budget of less than Rs 3 lakh for a new car, compared to 43% among millennials. The report also adds that of all the respondents keen to buy a car in non-metro towns, 70% are interested in pre-owned cars and only 30% are interested in a new car.

According to the Olx Auto Note 4 2020 Edition, a report on the pre-owned automobile ecosystem, non-millennials (over 37 years old) are key contributors to value in the coming months for the preowned automobile industry.“While 58% of millennials (between the ages of 21-37) plan to buy a car in the next six months, 50% non-millennials plan to do the same. Interestingly, 63% of these non-millennials plan to buy a pre-owned car in the next six months, and only 37% plan to buy a new car”, the report noted. Among the millennials, the split is an even 50:50. So, it’s likely that most millennials are first-time buyers of a car, whereas non-millennials already have a personal vehicle and want to have a second one. Owing to higher incomes,non-millennials also have larger budgets. Only 25% of non-millennials have a budget of less than Rs 3 lakh for a new car, compared to 43% among millennials. The report added that of all the respondents keen to buy a car in non-metro towns,70% are interested in pre-owned cars and only 30% are interested in a new car.

“The narrative flips for metro cities, wherein 70% of the respondents are more likely to opt for a new car,” it adds. Sunny Kataria VPAuto, OLX India, said, “While Covid-19 has been a black swan event for the automobile industry at large, we are starting to witness signs of improvement, especially in the pre-owned car industry. Changing preferences, evolving customer needs and an entirely new set of rules for social interactions have given rise to

demand in the non-metro cities.” While certain experts say that due to muted economic sentiment people are holding on to their cars, thereby impacting the supply side in the used-car segment, the report adds existing car owners still plan to sell their cars—79% of those who intended to sell their cars pre-Covid19 were still firm on that plan and 72% of the respondents plan to sell their cars as early as a month after respective lockdown restrictions in their cities are eased.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.