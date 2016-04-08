5,100 E-Rickshaws distributed by BMC under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna

Prince comes with the F.R.P body which is more durable than steel and stronger than metal, thereby, giving it a longer life, claims the company.

A total of 5,100 E-Rickshaws has been distributed by Bhartiya Micro Credit (BMC) under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna scheme.

Goenka Electric Motor Vehicles Pvt Ltd has also given 100 E-Rickshaw to Bhartiya Micro Credit (BMC) under the yojna. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest of the event.

MD Sanjay Goenka, Goenka Electric Motor Vehicles Pvt Ltd, said, “As a part of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna, we have giving our 100 E-Rickshaws, Prince, which is the most safe and secure FRP technology, beautifully designed with the stronger than metal body. The e-rickshaws will be financed by Mudra Bank and the owners will have to pay Rs 235 per day to the bank for two years as installment.”

Prince comes with the F.R.P body which is more durable than steel and stronger than metal, thereby, giving it a longer life, claims the company.

Zafar Equbal Chief Executive Officer of Goenka Electric Motor Vehicle Pvt. Ltd. “We believe in customer satisfaction, for which we provide excellent service to support our vehicles in India. We focused on environment friendly technologies and believe promoting the cause of clean energy in creating a lasting and harmonious environment. As we say future is electric, we are offering e-rickshaws with special prices under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna.”