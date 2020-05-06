5-year old caught driving mother’s car to buy a Lamborghini!

A 5-year-old child was pulled over on the highway in the US driving his mother’s SUV when he was on his way to buy himself a Lamborghini.

Haven’t we all been there? Throwing tantrums and annoying our parents to buy us a toy which we really wanted. If they refused, our short-fused tempers would fly through the roof with howling and cries until they eventually concede and we get what we want. A 5-year-old boy in America was playing similar tactics with his mother but at a much higher level.

Utah Highway Patrol tweeted an image of a kid sitting on the driver’s seat of a vehicle talking to a Trooper. Utah Highway Patrol in the tweet mentioned that the 5-year old boy was found driving on the highway in Weber County region and was pulled over by the State Trooper.

At first, officers reportedly assumed that the vehicle driving erratically on the freeway was being piloted by someone driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. But once they pulled over the vehicle on the highway, they were surprised to see a 5-year-old child behind the wheel who claimed to be on his way to California to buy his dream, Lamborghini.

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020

The tweet released by the Utah Highway Patrol said that the 5-year-old child had gotten into an argument with his mother when she refused to buy him a Lamborghini.

Allegedly, he wasn’t interested in a toy, the boy wanted a real, 600hp+, Lamborghini!

So following his alleged temper tantrum, he hopped into his mothers Dodge Journey and set off on a 12-hour drive from Utah to California equipped with a handsome and adorable amount of $3 USD (~Rs 227) to buy his dream Italian supercar. However, he didn’t stray too far from home before the Utah Highway Patrol pulled him over when the patrol car saw him making lane changes without signals or braking without warning.

The boy’s foiled plan may seem adorable trying to drive all the way to buy a Lamborghini for $3. But his actions, unfortunately, were reckless and dangerous. Thankfully no one was hurt during the incident.

