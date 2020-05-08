5 upcoming sub-4m SUVs in India: Nissan Magnite, Tata HBX and more

A whole bunch of new sub-4m SUVs mostly below Rs 10 lakh are coming our way this year.

In the last few days we have told you about new SUVs that are coming your way this year. These included the mighty Q7 amongst others while there was a separate list of the Rs 10-25 lakh SUVs as well. If you think we forgot what the masses want or want to purchase, you aren’t wrong. Here we go with what you can expect in the compact SUV scene shortly.

Mahindra XUv300 Sportz

Mahindra has showcased a more powerful XUV300 petrol iteration at the Auto Expo. This one looks the most production-ready of the lot and should be launched in a month or two. There are new graphics as well as the 1.2-litre Stallion petrol engine. This motor makes 128hp of power and 230Nm of torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual. Compared to the regular engine, this is 18hp more while supplying 30Nm additional torque. There is no word on efficiency but it could be slightly lower than the current engine’s 17kmpl. Expect a price above Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom.

Nissan Magnite

Nissan’s all-new compact SUV is scheduled for a launch this year. While not many details are available, what we know for sure is that it will have a petrol-only line-up, with an optional CVT. The Magnite cannot be called the most feature-rich in its class but we can safely expect a 360-degree camera in it as well as connected car tech. Expect a price between Rs 6-8 lakh, ex-showroom. Likely launch in July.

Renault HBC

The Renault HBC or Kiger as it might be called is based on the same platform. However, Nissan is expected to have the upper hand in terms of features. The Kriger also will have the same engines, preferably with an AMT for company. The price will start from Rs 5.5 lakh, going all the way to Rs 7 lakh, ex-showroom. The launch could be pushed to later this year.

Tata HBX

The Tata HBX was shown in a near-production form at the Auto Expo 2020. The SUV has a beefy stance and much better appeal than its would-be competitors like the Mahindra KUV100 and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. There could be cruise control in the features list while a semi-digital instrument cluster like in the Tiago could be offered. Expect only a petrol engine to be offered here. The expected price will be between Rs 5.5 lakh – Rs 6.5 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kia Sonet

The Sonet was shown in concept form earlier this year. This SUV is based on the Hyundai Venue and as such could have a similar feature set. Expect the same 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel engines. A choice of manual or dual-clutch transmissions will be offered. The price should be just a couple of thousands off the Venue range. The launch is expected in August this year.

