5 upcoming CNG cars in India: Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Tata Tiago

CNG is being seen as a more affordable fuel choice over petrol and diesel, and thus, more CNG cars will be making their way to the showroom floors soon. Here's a list of 5 upcoming CNG cars in the Indian market.

Prices of petrol and diesel are at an all-time high, and they might not be coming down anytime soon. Consequently, new car buyers in the compact car space are looking for alternative fuel which is easy on the pocket. The hunt for a viable option currently narrows down to CNG. Since it is cheaper than both petrol and diesel, a rise in demand for CNG cars has been acknowledged by carmakers. Therefore, a handful of CNG cars are ready to make their entry into the Indian market soon. Well, here’s a list of the 5 upcoming CNG cars in India.

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG

Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the best-selling models from the country’s largest carmaker. The hatchback is loved by the Indian audience for its sharp handling, peppy motor, and frugality. The carmaker is working on a CNG variant of the Swift, which is likely to go on sale by the end of this year. With a factory-fitted CNG kit for the Swift, a hike in the sales figure is anticipated.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG

Another Maruti Suzuki car to get the company’s S-CNG technology is reported to be the Dzire. The sub-4m sedan is one of the highest-selling models in its class. It is currently offered with a petrol engine, and the absence of diesel is often missed by buyers who want more kilometres to a litre. To address this concern, Maruti Suzuki is developing a CNG variant of the Dzire. The test mule of the Dzire with a factory-fitted CNG kit was spotted earlier on the test. The brand is tight-lipped about the launch date, but it is expected to be just around the corner.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG



As per recent media reports, a CNG variant of the Vitara Brezza is also in the pipeline. The option of a factory-fitted CNG kit is likely to be offered in the VXI trim only. The setup will be similar to that of the Ertiga CNG. The launch might happen sometime around the end of this year. The carmaker might charge a slight premium for the CNG kit over the prices of regular petrol trim.

Tata Tiago CNG



Apart from Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motor is also betting big on CNG cars. The brand is working on its smallest offering – Tiago. It will be offered with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit soon. The test mule of the same has been spotted on the roads numerous times by now. With the CNG kit on offer, the Tiago will boast a low running cost.

Tata Tigor CNG



The compact sedan based on the Tiago – Tigor, is also anticipated to receive the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit anytime soon. However, the brand has been tight-lipped about it to date. The launch might take place during the festive season this year.

