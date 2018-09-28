5 unique features of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro that its rivals don’t have

By far one of the biggest car launches in India, Hyundai Santro is one eagerly awaited car in our market. With thousands of families remembering as their first small city car, the nostalgia with this one is rather strong. Now that the new Hyundai Santro is heading towards its launch on 23 October, here's a reminder on how will this car be better than before. We had reported earlier about the new and fancy feature list expected on the new Santro and now, sources close to the subject have confirmed that they will.

The new generation Hyundai Santro will be positioned between Hyundai's entry-level hatchback Eon and the Grand i10. Hyundai may eventually be discontinued, however, there is so far no confirmation on the matter.

All-new Hyundai Santro spotted testing

After prolonged brainstorming on what should be the name of the all-new Santro, Hyundai India came up with a unique way of settling on a name for it, conducting an online poll asking fans and prospective buyers what to name it. Nostalgia ruled and most of the suggestions were 'Santro'. The tallboy hatchback will retain its name but everything else will be new. For a little preview, here are some details:

Hyundai Santro Safety Features

With the government bringing in a new set of rules on safety features in April 2019, Hyundai Santro will come updated with safety features like ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake distribution), dual front airbags, and rear parking sensors as standard across all variants.

Besides these mandatory features, new Hyundai Santro will also feature child seat ISOFIX mounts as standard as well. The new Santro will definitely have an edge over the competition with such features on board.

All-new 2018 Hyundai Santro will launch next month.

Hyundai Santro Climate Control

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro's cabin will be much more premium compared to the older versions. The new Santro will come with automatic climate control, which isn't a very common feature among budget cars. Besides the fact that cabin temperature will be maintained without manual intervention, the new Santro is also likely to feature rear air-conditioning vents that will allow faster cooling.

Hyundai Santro Infotainment System

A touchscreen infotainment system has pretty much become a basic requirement in cars and manufacturers are offering these in the smallest of their models. Hyundai Santro will come with a new touchscreen infotainment system which will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Hyundai Santro Tallboy Stance

Hyundai Santro was one of the first tallboy hatchbacks to launch in India, the other one being the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R. The new Santro will be the tallest in the segment, hence offering more headroom and better visibility for the driver.

Hyundai Santro AMT

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro will be the first car in the company's line up to be offered with an AMT gearbox. The AMT gearbox on the new Hyundai Santro is expected to be available with the mid and top variants. An AMT is an advanced version of a conventional manual transmission that changes gears automatically.

Hyundai Santro Expected Price in India: The price tag on the new generation 2018 Hyundai Santro is expected to be in the range of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, it will compete with the like of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, which has been one of the best-selling cars for Maruti.