5 things to know about the 2022 MG ZS EV

For an electric vehicle, there’s not much that the MG ZS EV does wrong. It’s a decent-looking vehicle some might even call striking with a respectable charge on offer and a host of features. But with a price tag starting at Rs. 21.99 lakh, it makes one think if it’s worth the price of a full-blown 7-seater (ICE-powered). Before you make any decisions, here are 5 things you must know about the ZS EV –

More juice, less range anxiety

The new MG ZS EV gets a bigger 50.3 50.3 kWh battery pack that now returns an ARAI-claimed range of 461 km on a single charge. The car can sprint 0-100kmph in 8.5 seconds and has 175 bhp of peak power on offer.

Added safety

The updated ZS EV gets 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, Hill Start/Decent Control and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). The car also gets Rear Drive Assist features including Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA).

Connected car technology

MG is the brand that started with the ‘connected car’ narrative with the Hector. Now with the ZS EV, it claims to offer more than 75 connected features including over 100 commands to control the Skyroof, AC, Music, Radio, Navigation & more. It even supports 35+ Hinglish voice commands!

Bigger digital instrument cluster.

Inside, the ZS EV gets a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that replaces the older 8.0-inch unit. It also gets a new 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster replacing the analogue dials.

MG e-SHIELD

The new ZS EV is covered under MG’s e-SHIELD program for private customers which provides free-of-charge 5-years warranty for unlimited kilometers, 8-years / 1.5 lac kms on the battery pack system. The company also offers 24/7 Roadside Assistance (RSA) for 5 years, and 5 Labour-free Services.