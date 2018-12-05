5 Things to check for before buying a Car that’s safe for kids!

We spend, on an average, a 100 minutes in our cars every day, many a times, accompanied by children.

Parents or caregivers must revamp many aspects of their lives for the safety of their children, who reside right at the centre of their universe. Modern cars, however, can come pre-fitted with many safety features that make them safer for children. Here are some essentials you must have in your car to ensure journeys that are both safe and comfortable for children.

Child seat

Contrary to what many believe, seating an infant or a young child on the car seat or in your lap is dangerous. In the event of a collision, this makes children even more vulnerable to harm. Instead, they must be restrained in a child seat that can be bought separately. Features like side-impact protection, three-position recline, and a five-point safety harness offer added protection to child passengers.

Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH)

The LATCH provides a safer alternative to using the car’s seatbelt to secure the child seat. Modern LATCH systems are crash-tested keeping in mind the both weight of the child and the car seat. The lower anchors are attached to the car seat's base, and let you snugly fasten the car seat to have it sit flat upon the vehicle seat.

Central door lock

Children are highly perceptive and can at a very young age learn how the door-lock mechanism works. While parents are forever vigilant, they must toggle their attention between focusing on the road and the children accompanying them. A child can accidentally open the car doors mid-journey, risking accident or unwanted entry. This is where the central door lock comes into play, maintaining safety when there’s a curiosity-prone baby on board. Bonus: it’ll also keep your car safe from mid-journey accidents.

Child safety door locks on both doors

The child safety door locks prevent the car doors from being accidently being opened when the car is in motion. Accompanied with central door locks, this feature adds another layer of safety and child-proofing. You can manually disengage the lock upon reaching your destination or stopping at a safe location.

Window switches

Window switches are power windows that are geared with an anti-pinch and an auto-reversing system (ARS). Children often enjoy playing with car switches; the main control for the windows is therefore strategically placed at the driver’s side, thereby locking the doors automatically in case the child accidentally engages it. With similar purpose, the ARS can automatically stop and retract the windows.

Author: Sanjeev Aggarwal is the Vice President, After Sales & Supply chain for Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) and is based at the company’s headquarters in Gurgaon. In his current role, Sanjeev works to achieve maximum efficiency across departments like Service Warranty, Logistics, and Accessories. He is also deeply involved in business planning and development. Over a career spanning 24 year, he has served an array of automobile companies.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the original author. These views and opinions do not represent those of The Indian Express Group or any employees.