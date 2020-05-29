5 SUVs under Rs 20 lakh with largest boot space: MG Hector, Renault Duster and more

The SUVs with the largest boot capacity are the Mahindra Scorpio, Renault Duster, MG Hector, Jeep Compass, and Volkswagen T-Roc, in no particular order. The lowest-priced SUV here is for Rs 8.5 lakh.

By:Updated: May 29, 2020 6:05:28 PM

SUVs with largest boot space (2)

We usually buy SUVs because of their space, practicality and ability to tread broken roads. Many a time, people buy their SUVs on the sole basis of carrying luggage. For them, creature comforts come in second place. Even the looks are relegated to somewhere back in the line. I have seen a couple of my friends go around different showrooms with suitcases and related equipment to see if it fits in the boot of the SUV. Sometimes, a second or third row that tumbles forward is also a great asset. So, for the sake of them as well as those who undertake long trips frequently, we have compiled a list of five SUVs that we think you should invest your money in. These five SUVs are right now available in showrooms plus they also are BS6 compliant. Given the current COVID-19 situation, there are chances you might also get a good deal. A majority of them can also be booked online, from the confines of your house.

MG Hector

MG Hector

The MG Hector is a 5-seater and is 4.6-metre long. The MG Hector is available in petrol and diesel engines. While one can order the petrol with a manual or automatic options, the diesel exclusively comes with a stick shift. The boot space on offer is 587 litres which is further expandable with the rear seats tumbling down. The Hector is priced attractively starting from Rs 12.73 lakh, ex-showroom.

Renault Duster

Renault Duster

The Renault Duster is an ageing SUV but it was recently given a facelift. It is now available only with a naturally aspirated petrol engine and manual transmission. This being said, the Renault Duster has a spacious boot. However, the difference between the Hector and Duster boot capacity is nearly 100 litres. The Duster’s boot space is 475 litres. There are less wheel well intrusions and this one should easily fit in a few airport suitcases. The loading lip though is a bit high. The Renault Duster price starts from Rs 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio

The Mahindra Scorpio might not be high on a city dweller’s shopping list. However, it is still an excellent vehicle for off-roading and is well built as well. Mahindra claims that the Scorpio will carry 460 litres of luggage. There is a catch though. This 460 litres is available with the seven-seater version and with side-facing seats. Not the most comfortable way to carry passengers and luggage. However if there is no need for the extra pair of seats, one can always opt to fold them and add luggage. The Mahindra Scorpio is available with only one engine option and a manual transmission. Prices begin from Rs 13.4 lakh, ex-showroom.

Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen T-Roc

The recently-launched Volkswagen T-Roc is the only CBU here. It is priced at Rs 19.99 lakh. The Volkswagen T-Roc boasts a turbocharged petrol engine and 7-speed DSG. It’s boot space is pegged at 445 litres.

Jeep Compass

Jeep Compass

The Jeep Compass is a 5-seater again and the most affordable one from FCA India. It has a host of petrol as well as diesel engines, along with four-wheel drive and the like. The Jeep Compass boot space is pegged at 438 litres. It is the lowest here but the Compass can still hold a couple of suitcases. Prices begin from Rs 16.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

 

Latest Auto News

5 SUVs under Rs 20 lakh with largest boot space: MG Hector, Renault Duster and more

