5 new cars reaching showroom floors in January 2022: Audi Q7 Facelift to Tata Tiago CNG

Take a look at this list to find out what cars are launching in the first month of the year 2022. The list includes a pickup truck, luxury SUV, hatchback and more.

The new year is all set to arrive with a slew of new cars to the Indian market. Since the Covid-19 pandemic has hit production lines rather badly, over 7 lakh customers are waiting for the deliveries of their vehicles. The roadblocks, however, are not stepping stones for carmakers to launch new models in the country. But what is coming to us in the very first month of the next year? Take a read to find out about all the car launches that are lined up for January 2022.

Audi Q7 Facelift

The Audi Q7 was once a best-seller for the German brand. However, the title is now held by the smaller Q5. The three-row SUV was out of the market for quite some time, but Audi has now decided to bring it back to Indian showroom floors. The Q7 is slated to launch in India next year in a revamped avatar. The Q7 facelift will only be offered with petrol motors and an 8-speed automatic. The feature list will be longer than ever, and the Q7 facelift will also feature the company’s capable Quattro AWD system.

Skoda Kodiaq Facelift

Another car from the VW group on this list is the Skoda Kodiaq facelift. The roll-out of BS-6 emission norms made us bid farewell to the diesel iteration of the Kodiaq. Now in 2022, the flagship SUV of the Skoda in the Indian market will go on sale again. The global call of the VW group to keep away from diesel engines will also be followed here. The Kodiaq facelift will feature a turbo-petrol motor under its hood.

Toyota Hilux

Car buyers are now spending money on lifestyle vehicles as well. Toyota has understood this, and hence, the Japanese giant is readying the Hilux pickup truck for the Indian market. The pickup truck has already been spotted in the country while its TVC was being shot. The Hilux will go on sale in two avatars – Hilux and Hilux Revo. Two diesel engine options are likely to be available, along with manual and automatic gearbox options. Also, Toyota Hilux will be offered with a 4WD layout as well.

Tata Tiago CNG & Tata Tigor CNG

In January 2022, Tata Motors is expected to launch the CNG versions of the Tiago and Tigor. The cars will come with the 1.2L Revotron motor that churns out 86 PS and 113 Nm. While being operated on CNG, the power output may be reduced by a slight margin. The option of CNG will be offered in select variants. However, the feature list is likely to remain unchanged. Prices for the CNG trims of the Tiago and Tigor will be higher than their petrol counterparts by over Rs 60,000-70,000.