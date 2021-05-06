5 most fuel-efficient Indian cars under Rs 10 lakh to combat exorbitant fuel prices

Fuel prices have been skyrocketing in India in the recent past and there seems to be no end. The only way to get around it is to take all measures to drive more efficiently and or buy a vehicle that is extremely fuel-efficient. Here are five such vehicles under Rs 10 lakh which are the most fuel-efficient in India.

Fuel prices have risen yet again for the third consecutive day this month. In Delhi, petrol prices surged by 25 paise while diesel increased by 30 paise. The per litre cost of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 90.99 lakh. Diesel on the other hand is priced at Rs 81.42 per litre. However, in other parts of the nation, prices do vary and are higher still. The only way to currently combat these exorbitant fuel prices is to practice fuel-efficient driving techniques. For example, cleaning your vehicle to remove any extra unnecessary weight from the vehicle, or practising driving with smooth inputs and the coasting method. However, a car that is easy on fuel can always help. Here are five fuel-efficient cars you can buy for under Rs 10 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire in 2021 is rated to be the most fuel-efficient car by ARAI in India under Rs 10 lakh. The Dzire is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which develops 90hp and 113Nm of torque. It also features Start/Stop technology. The 5-speed manual model is rated to deliver upto 23.2km/l. But the automated manual option is rated to be even more efficient at 24.1km/l.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno / Toyota Glanza

Next in line is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. It is also sold by Toyota rebadged as the Glanza. But underneath the skin, both cars are identical. The Baleno and the Glanza are offered with identical 1.2-litre engine petrol engines. The manual version boasts a fuel economy of 21km/l and the CVT version offers upto 19.5 km/l. But the mild-hybrid version of the engine allows the Baleno and Glanza to deliver a whopping 23.2km/l.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Sharing the same start/stop tech equipped 1.2-litre motor from the Dzire, the Swift offers identical peppy performance. However, it is slightly less economical to run. But 23.2km/l for the manual and 23.7 km/l for the AMT model isn’t bad at all for the hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

This list would not be valid if the Maruti Suzuki Alto was not mentioned. It has been one of the most fuel-efficient cars in the country since forever. However, with the change to BS6, fuel economy for the tiny hatchback has dropped down to 22km/l. It is powered by a frugal 796cc, 3-cylinder petrol engine which develops 48hp and 69Nm of torque. However, should you chose the CNG version, you can increase the economy to 31.5km/l.

Renault Kwid

The only car which is not a Maruti Suzuki on this list is the Renault Kwid. A rival to the Maruti Suzuki Alto and S-Presso, the Renault Kwid is available with two engine options. The basic one is the 799cc, 3-cylinder unit. This petrol engine is rated to return up to 20.1km/l in fuel economy. The higher-spec Kwid 1.0 offers the same engine bored out to a 999cc displacement. With power up to 68hp supplemented by 91Nm of torque, this engine with the manual transmission is rated to offer 21.7km/l in fuel economy. Should you chose the AMT version, the Kwid can return up to 22km/l.

