5 key things to expect from the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar

A 7-seat SUV from Hyundai is around the corner. Based on the underpinnings of the current Creta SUV, it is aimed squarely at the MG Hector Plus, all-new Tata Safari and the next-generation Mahindra XUV500. It will be called the Hyundai Alcazar.

The Alcazar will be Hyundai’s new SUV model for the Indian market. The Korean automaker has teased its arrival with preliminary sketches of the SUV and we know a few key things about it already prior to its global debut. Official details are still under wraps at the moment, but here are key five facts about the upcoming 7-seat SUV from Hyundai and what you can expect from the new three-row SUV.

1. Hyundai Alcazar Seating Configurations

It is no secret that the Alcazar is essentially an elongated version of the current Hyundai Creta SUV. But, the Alcazar will be a close cousin which offers an added row of seats. Following the trend with such kind of SUVs, the Alcazar is expected to be offered in India with a choice of six or seven-seat configurations. The seven-seat model will use the same bench seat as the Creta in the second row and offer two additional seats in the third.

But the 6-seat model will set itself apart by offering two captain seats in the second row, separated by a floor-mounted centre console that will act as armrests. Similarly designed to the console between the front row of seats, the second-row unit may even integrate storage, connectivity and electronic device charging capabilities.

2. Hyundai Alcazar Interior Design

From the early sketches released by Hyundai, the cabin at the front looks to be similar to the Creta. It is expected to feature the same 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the flat-bottom steering wheel from the Creta as well as the coloured digital screen for the instrument cluster. However, trim and upholstery options in the Alcazar might be different in order for the Alcazar to be positioned at a slight premium and to distinguish both vehicles from each other.

3. Hyundai Alcazar Exterior Design

The Alcazar although looks quite similar to the Creta, Hyundai has worked extensively to give it subtle touches to allow it to have its own identity. From the exterior sketches, we can make out that the overall vehicle will look similar to the Creta SUV. However, behind the rear wheels, the vehicle will see the most significant transformation. The rear overhang has been increased and the C-Pillar of the vehicle is also much wider. Unlike the Creta, the Alcazar would feature a more pronounced shoulder line. At the back, the tail lamps have been designed to be shallower and wider, the rear bumper is taller than the Creta and features a distinct look in comparison.

4. Hyundai Alcazar Engine Gearbox Options

The Alcazar is likely to be available with the same line of engine and transmission options offered with the Creta. It is expected that petrol and diesel engines would be available. The Creta is available with a 1.5-litre petrol with a 6-speed manual and CVT option. There is a 1.5-litre diesel with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed AT option and the Turbo variant gets the 1.4-litre turbo petrol which is offered with a manual gearbox as well as the 7-speed DCT. Hyundai is yet to confirm the official specifications for the Alcazar, but these engines are likely to be available with the 7-seat SUV as well.

5. Hyundai Alcazar Expected Price and Rivals

The Hyundai Alcazar would be a direct rival to the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the next-generation Mahindra XUV500. The Alcazar is expected to make its goal debut in April 2021, which will be followed by its market launch in June. Prices for the Alcazar are expected to be around the ballpark of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

