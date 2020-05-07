5 Indian cars with best-in-segment legroom: Ideal long journey vehicles under Rs 10 lakh

One major factor Indian consumer look for in a car is space inside the cabin. A careful look is always given to the legroom for rear passengers in India. Here are 5 cars under 10 lakh that offer best rear legroom among their rivals.

If you are looking for a car under Rs 10 lakhs, you would be spoilt for choice. You have everything from little hatchbacks, crossovers and sedans of different shapes and sizes. But if you are someone who likes to be driven around town, or have a large family, or even like to go for long trips, You may have different budgets and vehicle shapes in mind. So here are the five cars that offer the best rear legroom among its rivals.

Entry-level hatchbacks

While this segment consists of cars like the Renault Kwid, Datsun Redi-Go, and more, the car that offers the best cabin space is the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. The S-Presso has doors that wide-open helping ingress and egress. While the seating position is a bit upright, it offers decent leg and headroom for someone who is 6 feet, sitting behind a front passenger who is also of the same size without any worry. However, the S-Presso is not very wide, and neither are its competitor meaning, while you can seat three people at the rear, it would be ideal for no more than two rear passengers.

Mid-size hatchbacks

Between the Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki WagonR and the Hyundai Santro, the WagonR is the winner among the three in the segment. With it features the longest wheelbase among the three, and due to its tall boy design, ingress and egress are straight forward as you don’t even need to bend down. The seating of the rear passengers in the WagonR is quite comfortable, although a little upright, it offers plenty of shoulder room and knee room as well.

Premium hatchbacks

Among the premium hatchbacks, there are available in India, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and the Honda Jazz are the most popular ones. The rear seat of the Hyundai i20 is quite cramped, especially if you have someone tall sitting infant. But the case in the Baleno and the Jazz is quite different. Both the Baleno and Jazz are evenly matched and both offer a similar amount of legroom and enough space for three passengers. Headroom in both the Baleno and Jazz are quite comparable and the seat recline is also quite optimal.

Sub-compact Sedans

While both the latest generation Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are fairly good for ear passengers in its segment, and the Ford Aspire is also quite comparable to them. However, with Hyundai dropping the new Aura in the game, the latest-generation model has taken the game up a notch. The Aura offers arguably the best legroom and the rear seats are fairly comfortable. Being the tallest among the lot, the Aura also offers superior headroom as well. While all these cars offer enough space for 4+1 seating the Aura might just be the most comfortable of the lot.

Sub-Compact SUVs

One of the most crowded car segments in India is the sub-compact SUV segment. Everyone from Tata, Mahindra, Ford, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda in the mix, and the Kia Sonet is also expected to join in soon. But among the ones on sale, it is the Mahindra XUV300 that offers the best legroom in the segment. It offers the longest wheelbase that allows for quite a lot of room around the bottom half of the cabin. Having said that, nearly all models in this segment offer decent space in the rear. However, the Hyundai Venue does fall short in terms of rear legroom against all its rivals.

