5 features Tata Nexon has, Maruti Suzuki Fronx misses out 

Here are five features ranging from safety to convenience offered in the Tata Nexon that Maruti Suzuki Fronx misses out on.

It is a game of features today! Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the Fronx compact SUV soon but before the pricelist hits the market let us pin the Baleno-based SUV with the master of this segment, the Tata Nexon. Here are five features offered in Nexon that Fronx misses out on.

Multi-Drive Modes

Tata Nexon offers 3 drive modes – Eco, City and Sport that can alter the driving experience of your vehicle. Comparatively, the Fronx has only 1 drive mode for the automatic transmission variants.

Ventilated And Leatherette Seats

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx misses out on both front seat ventilation and leatherette seat upholstery. The Tata Nexon offers leatherette seats in selected higher variants. Tata used to offer ventilated seats in the Kaziranga edition.

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is quite a crucial safety feature that is offered in many cars nowadays. The Nexon gets TMPS and informs the driver about a tyre deflation as well as the correct tyre pressure of individual tyres.

Electric Sunroof

The Tata Nexon offers an electric sunroof onwards the XMS variant. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx doesn’t offer a sunroof even in its top variant.

Automatic Wipers

The Fronx gets automatic LED headlights but lacks automatic or rain-sensing wipers. The Tata Nexon offers automatic headlamps and wipers onwards in its XMS variant.

Rear Armrest

The Tata Nexon offers both front and rear armrests to make the passengers comfortable whereas the Fronx only offers a front armrest. The rear armrest could’ve at least be offered in the top variants of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.