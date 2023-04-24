5 features Tata Altroz CNG gets, Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG misses out

The CNG segment is getting intense with the launch of the Tata Altroz CNG. Here are five features the Tata Altroz CNG gets, but the Maruti Suzuki Balno CNG misses out on.

In the bid to move towards cleaner emissions, the CNG offerings in India have gained pace, thanks to Maruti Suzuki, and now Tata Motors and Hyundai. The latest offering in the CNG segment is the new Tata Altroz, which competes directly with the best-seller in the segment, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Since both cars compete directly, they offer the best the segment offers, however, Tata has managed to up the game by offering a few features the Baleno skips on. Here are the top 5 features the Tata Altorz CNG offers but the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG misses out on.

5 features the Tata Altroz CNG gets and not the Maruti Suzuki Balno CNG

Sunroof

The Tata Altroz gets a voice-activated sunroof, while the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG does not get a sunroof at all. Maruti Suzuki has just entered the trend of offering sunroofs in vehicles, with the new Brezza being the first, however, Tata has been in the game for a long time.

Twin CNG cylinders

One of the biggest drawbacks of CNG vehicles is the lack of boot space as the CNG cylinders take up that space. The case is the same with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG. However, Tata has come up with an innovative solution and has given the Altroz CNG dual tanks that are mounted on the floorboard of the cargo space, offering some usable luggage area.

Direct start in CNG mode

While CNG is used to run the car, manufacturers always recommend that there’s adequate petrol in the car for the vehicle to start up. Tata Motors, on the other hand, has equipped the Altroz CNG with a Single Advanced ECU, which switches between petrol and CNG seamlessly, while also allowing users to start directly in CNG mode.

Rain sensing wipers

Modern cars are getting easier to drive, and automatic wipers are a good example. The Tata Altroz CNG gets rain-sensing wipers, which use sensors to automatically turn on the wipers when it senses rain. Sadly, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG misses out on this.

Cruise control

Cruise control is a useful feature on highways as it lets you relax your foot while the car holds a steady pace. The cruise control option is available in both cars, however, when choosing the CNG variant between the Altroz and Baleno, the former gets it while for the latter, only the top-spec petrol version gets cruise control.