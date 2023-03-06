5 features Maruti Suzuki Brezza has, Fronx misses out

Here are five features in the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza that is not available with the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

New cars have a host of comfort and convenience features and in most cases, they become the deciding factor. With more mass-market cars getting features such as sunroofs, infotainment systems, and connected car tech, it becomes a deal-breaker when cars don’t have it.

Take for example the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which saw a major update recently. The Brezza got a host of external and internal updates, even getting a sunroof for the first time. Then came the Fronx at the Auto Expo and when people finally have an alternative to the Brezza from the same carmaker, a few omitted features suddenly become the deciding factor.

Here are 5 features that the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has, but the new Fronx misses out on.

Sunroof

Although misused a lot in India, sunroofs have become a most sought-after feature in a vehicle. Maruti Suzuki finally gave the Brezza a sunroof with the recent update, however, has missed the same for the Fronx. Understandably, Maruti Suzuki wants the Brezza to be a premium offering compared to the Fronx, as both are sold through the carmaker’s different channels, and both are SUVs (crossovers) as well.

Height-adjustable seatbelts

Seatbelts are the most important safety features in a car which provide the first line of defence when things go south. However, if the seatbelt does not fit right, it can cause more harm than good. In this regard, the Brezza gets height-adjustable seatbelts, but the Fronx misses out on this. However, before coming to a conclusion, the Fronx gets height-adjustable seats, which solves the problem.

Also Read New Maruti Suzuki Fronx — Variants explained

Foglamps

This can be a bummer to many wondering why Maruti Suzuki skipped out on foglamps when entry-level cars get it, and more importantly, the Brezza. There could be two possible reasons — one, to cut costs, and two, the placement of the headlamps.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx features DRLs in the traditional headlamp area while the headlights are placed in the lower section of the bumper. The three-pod headlight units are good enough to play the role of foglamps, however, more on that once we drive the Fronx. Also, adding foglight will only clutter the design of the Fronx.

Rear armrest

Armrests help passengers relax a bit more and are seen as a premium feature in most cars. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a centre armrest for passengers in the rear seat, while the Fronx misses out on it. This again could be because the carmaker wants to differentiate the Brezza and Fronx in terms of premiumness so that the Fronx does not cannibalise Brezza’s sales.

Ambient lighting

Ambient lighting has seen popularity in many modern cars, including mass-market vehicles. The interior lighting helps uplift the mood, but it is purely cosmetic. Adding features to a car will only increase its price, which Maruti Suzuki does not want to do. Instead of ambient lighting, Maruti Suzuki has given the Fronx footwell lighting, which does a similar job.