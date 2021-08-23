5-door Suzuki Jimny spotted without camouflage

The new picture solidifies the presence of a long wheelbase, 5-door model of Suzuki’s famous 4x4 vehicle. This longer avatar could be a more ideal fit for the Indian market.

(Image credit: @car.spyshots - Instagram)

A new spy shot of the Suzuki Jimny has surfaced and this one shows the 5-door variant of the SUV without any camouflage. We had seen pictures of a long wheelbase version of the Jimny roaming around while being wrapped in camouflage but now we have clear shots of the same. The picture was shared by the Instagram page car.spyshots and shows the 4×4 vehicle in green colour and leaving a fuel station somewhere in Japan.

We had reported about a leaked specifications sheet of vehicle a while ago that claimed that the 5-dor Jimny would be 3,850mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,730mm in height. It will get a wheelbase of 2,550mm which is 300mm more than the standard 3-door variant of the vehicle. Even the overall length has increased by 300mm. The 5-door Jimny will have a ground clearance of 210mm and will ride on 195/80 R15 tyres. It will also get a 3-link rigid axle suspension with coil springs and a 4×4 system. Visually, this longer Jimny has the same front as the regular one but obviously comes with an elongated side. The front door and the rear quarter glass look almost as big as they are on the 3-door Jimny but here a smaller second-row door has been fitted between the two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Car Spy Shots (@car.spyshots)

While the smaller Jimny comes with two engine choices – a 658cc three-cylinder turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre NA petrol, the bigger vehicle will only get the 1.5-litre option. The smaller engine would be too underpowered to haul the bigger vehicle promptly. This 1.5-litre engine is the same unit that is found in other Maruti Suzuki vehicles like the Ciaz, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross. However, according to the figures in the leaked specs sheet, the engine has been detuned to produce slightly less power and torque of 100hp and 130Nm, respectively. This engine will come with a choice of a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission.

When the Jimny was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, it was exposed to a warm reception. Despite this interest in the masses, the company speculated that the 3-door version would not sell well in India and has not brought the vehicle to India. However, this 5-door variant could be more practical and a great fit in the current SUV-loving market. This longer Jimny is still under 4 meters and can hence ditch some taxes. The company could use this to provide the vehicle aggressively while reviving the Gypsy brand name.

