5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny caught testing in Leh

The 5-door Maruti Jimny has been spied testing alonside the new Grand Vitara and the Mahindra Thar.

Maruti Suzuki’s well-awaited 5-door Jimny off-road SUV has been spied testing in the harsh and unforgiving terrain of Leh. In the leaked video, the SUV is witnessed on the road alongside the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Incidentally, the third vehicle in the frame, trailing both of them is Jimny’s archnemesis in India, the Mahindra Thar.

The 5-door Maruti Jimny is likely to make its India debut at the upcoming 2023 Auto Expo in January with a market launch expected in the middle of 2023. It will be sold via the brand’s premium Nexa dealerships, just like the Grand Vitara. Along with the Thar, the Jimny will also rival the Force Gurkha in India. Five-door versions of both SUVs are also due for a launch in India next year.

Maruti Suzuki is yet to officially reveal the specifications for the 5-door Jimny but it is likely to be offered with the same 1.5-litre K15C Dualjet petrol engine that does duty on the Grand Vitara and Brezza. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic. The powertrain delivers 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. Just like its sibling, the Grand Vitara, the Jimny will also feature Suzuki’s AllGrip AWD (all-wheel drive) system.

Compared to its 3-door version, the 5-door Maruti Jimny will be longer and have more spacious cabin accommodating an additional row of seats. It will also be longer (by 300mm) than the Tata Sierra. Its ground clearance and kerb weight also be more than the 3-door Sierra. In terms of features, the 5-door Jimny is likely to offer a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system instead of a 7-inch unit. The carmaker might introduce new upholstery and a bunch of new features.

Maruti Suzuki is also speculated to reveal a compact SUV based on Baleno, codenamed Maruti YTB. It is likely to be offered with a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre Boosterjet petrol engine as well as a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre Dualjet petrol engine options.