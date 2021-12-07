5 All-new cars lined up for 2022: Skoda Slavia, Kia Carens & more

Five exciting car launches, which you should look forward to with high anticipation. The list includes all-new models of different shapes, sizes, and body styles.

Next year, a slew of new cars will be making their way to our market. The list includes some facelifted models and a host of all-new vehicles that are lined up to go on sale by next year. Moreover, there will be examples of all sorts of shapes, sizes, and body styles. But which one has excited us the most? Well, there are five of them. Hence, here’s a list of 5 all-new cars lined up for 2022, including a hatchback, micro-SUV, sedan, MPV, and a 7-seat SUV.

Skoda Slavia

Taking the top spot on this list is the Skoda Slavia. The C-segmenter has been recently unveiled, and it certainly looks every-bit Skoda. The design is highly influenced by the larger Octavia and Superb. The dimensions are not disappointing either. It gets the longest wheelbase in its class, along with the biggest-in-segment touchscreen infotainment unit. The launch is anticipated by the first quarter of next year. Powertrain options will include a 1.0L TSI and1.5L TSI, making it the most powerful C-segment sedan in the country.

Kia Carens

Slated to go on sale by next year, the Kia Carens is ready to shed veils on December 16 this year. According to the South Korean carmaker, the Carens will be a recreational vehicle. The Kia Carens will come with three rows of seating with seats to accommodate seven occupants. The company has released teaser images of the vehicle. They reveal that the Carens will boast an upright profile much like an SUV.

Jeep Meridian

The customer base for three-row SUVs is kicking dirt. Recent launches like the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and Mahindra XUV700 have affirmed the same. Following them hot on the heels is the Jeep Meridian. Based on the Compass, the 7-seat SUV will hit the showroom floors by next year. Images are already out, and the Meridian looks ready to lure buyers with its looks.

Citroen C3

Currently, Citroen is only selling the C5 Aircross in the Indian market. However, the company has showcased its next product – C3, via digital route. It looks quite funky, and the Citroen C3 is reported to be a Tata Punch rival. It will feature vertically-split headlamps, while the rear door handles will be fixed on window frames. The C3 is assumed to hit the market by the first half of 2021.

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris nameplate is likely to make a comeback but as a hatchback this time. The Yaris sedan that we know is unlikely to be seen again on the showroom floors. The Yaris hatchback sold globally is what the carmaker is preparing to launch. Test mules of the Yaris hatchback have been spotted in the country numerous times. Once launched, it will lock horns with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and more.

