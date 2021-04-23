4th generation Skoda Fabia teased: Expected to be larger, feature-rich

The 2022 Skoda Fabia will have all-LED headlamps, cornering lamps, bigger alloys and LED taillights. Inside, expect a sunroof as well as wireless charging and a powered driver's seat.

By:April 23, 2021 10:49 AM

Close on the heels of the Volkswagen Polo facelift unveil last night, Skoda has released sketches of what is the fourth-generation Fabia. The Skoda Fabia hatchback has always been loved for being the roomier and practical version of the Polo. Both are based on the same MQB-A0 platform. This platform allows the cars to be roomier as well as larger than before. Moreover, the Volkswagen Group also takes this opportunity to endow the car with the latest features. In the same vein, the 2022 Skoda Fabia will have all-LED headlamps, cornering lamps, bigger alloys and LED taillights. Inside, expect a sunroof as well as wireless charging and a powered driver’s seat. There will also be a digital instrument console whereas the touchscreen infotainment system is also expected to be at least 10-inches big. The fourth-generation will be 111mm longer and 48mm wider than its predecessor. The world-premier is in May 2021.

Also Read 2022 Volkswagen Polo facelift unveiled

Wireless Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay could also be added. The Fabia might also get rear AC vents and a roomier second row. Boot space should also be up by 50 litres thereby helping accommodate more luggage. From what we understand, the engine options are going to be the same as the Polo – a1.0-litre petrol with turbocharging, CNG option and naturally aspirated version. Skoda will also add a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed DCT to the equation. This version of the Skoda Fabia will also be the most sleek-looking model though the VW Group has been known to not depart much from styling cues of the previous-generation car.

Questions arises if the new-gen Fabia will come to India or not? Considering that the Skoda India line-up starts from the Rapid at this moment, it will be wise to have a new entry point model. The Skoda Fabia is fondly remembered in the Indian market. The Indian model can be built on the MQB-A0 IN platform and priced competitively. What say, readers?

