4th gen Skoda Fabia with new engines, more features and bigger boot unveiled

The all-new Skoda Fabia built on the MQB A0 platform has been unveiled. This Skoda Fabia is not only bigger (though it still measures slightly above four metres, 4.1m to be precise) but also has more features and a near 400 litre boot space. Skoda will officially launch the car in Europe starting with the Czech Republic and then to other countries. In fact, the Czech folks seem to have quite a fondness for the Fabia with it being the largest market for this big hatchback. The wheelbase of this car has gone up and now measures 2,564mm. The car’s width too has gone up. As far as looks are concerned, the car seems very much modern and mature at the same time. One can see the new hexagonal grille that gives it a family look. Other than that, there are slimmer LED headlamps, various tyre size options with the largest being 18-inches and more.

A 9.2-inch infotainment also makes its presence felt in the new Fabia. It also brings in a digital AI assistant, wireless phone mirroring, gesture control, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and wireless charging. The top-spec versions of the Fabia also come with a digital cockpit. There is also dual-zone climate control, whereas a heated two-spoke steering wheel and ORVMs are optional features. Skoda offers a choice of five engines with the new Fabia. The new Skoda Fabia can be ordered with a 1.0-litre MPI, 1.0-litre TSI, and 1.5-litre TSI. Only the latter is in a single state of tune – 150hp/250Nm, 7-speed DSG and does 0-100kmph in 7.9s with a top speed of 225kmph.

The 1.0-litre TSI EVO can be ordered with 95 and 110hp guises. With the former, only a 5-speed manual is offered and this allows the Skoda Fabia to hit a top speed of 195kmph, along with a 0-100kmph time of 10.6 seconds. With the 110hp, a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG and one can reach a top speed of 205kmph with the 0-100kmph dispatched in less than 10 seconds. As for the MPI versions, these are available in 66hp and 80hp tunes, with the torque being same for both – 93Nm. A 5-speed manual is paired with these engines and allows the car to hit a top speed just under 180kmph. Customers can also opt for an optional 50-litre fuel tank that will allow them to cover around 900km on a tankful, according to Skoda.

Six airbags are standard on the new Fabia, with the top variants getting three additional airbags. Park Assist, Travel Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Assist, Manoeuvre Assist, Cyclist Protection form a part of the new Fabia’s safety aids. This new Skoda Fabia could be an ideal car for the Indian market, something that sits at a price point slightly below the Rapid. The 1.5 TSI could be localised thereby bringing in more economies of scale. Plus, it will be an ideal foil for the upcoming Hyundai i20 N-line.

