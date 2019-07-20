450hp Mercedes-AMG CLA45+ Shooting Brake unveiled: India-bound?

Mercedes-AMG, after unveiling the CLA45 last week have got the CLA45+ Shooting Brake into the picture. The Mercedes-AMG CLA45+ Shooting Brake is a new model into the company's fold and will mostly be a niche one. There are two variants on offer - the S as well as the "regular". The S as we are aware, is the more extreme model. Mercedes says that the Shooting Brake was created to be an extreme fun model that combines sporty performance along with increase luggage space. The target audience is the youth who live a varied life and want leisure in equal spades.

Like the CLA45, even this one has a Drift mode which is standard with the S but optional on the regular model. Speaking of which, power is derived from the 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged engine that makes 387hp in the regular and 421hp in the S. The torque generated is 480Nm and 500Nm, respectively. Mercedes claims a 0-100kmph time of 4.1s and 4.0s respectively. There though is a relatively higher difference in the top speeds. The S will go upto 270kmph while the base version does an electronically limited top whack of 250kmph. Both the models are available with 4MATIC as standard.

Mercedes says that this handcrafted motor also gets oil, air and liquid cooling for its turbocharger for optimum performance. The motor also gets benefits in the form of brake energy recuperation as well as engine start/stop. This, the company claims has had a five per cent effect on emissions and the fuel efficiency too has gone up slightly.

This is an AMG we're talking of and hence the handling is an important characteristic of the car. For example, the company says that the handling is tauter now than before and at the same time supple enough to be a daily driver. MacPhersons in the front and 4-link axle at the rear handle the suspension duties. The brake calipers on the front axle are radially mounted for better control. The brakes are ventilated as well as perforated and help immensely with the shedding speed of the vehicle.

Will we get this AMG trim? More often than not, Mercedes has got their latest portfolio to the country. However, station wagons traditionally haven't done well. As a halo product, the CLA45+ makes sense but as is the norm, will find fewer buyers.