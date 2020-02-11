400 firms launch 1,200 products at Auto Expo components show 2020

At the 15th edition of the Auto Expo 2020 Components Show, which concluded on February 9, around 400 companies launched 1,200 new products. “This exhibits the components industry preparedness to support the transformation in automotive space,” the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) said.
Deepak Jain, president, ACMA, said, “The confidence shown by the components industry and trade visitors alike is reassuring. The show reflected the confidence in the Indian auto components industry and its readiness for the future of mobility. It also portrayed the capability and the willingness of the components industry to align itself with the government’s vision of making India a $5-trillion economy by 2025, of which the auto components industry’s contribution will be $250 billion.” The components show had over 1,500 exhibitors and received 1.15 lakh visitors.
A unique aspect this year was the Technovation pavilion on safety and electric mobility, in which 16 firms participated, and 10 showcased electric vehicle components such as lithium-ion battery packs and chargers, powertrain components and software application, etc.
Do you know What is Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Anti-Lock Braking System, Power Steering? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Get the latest cars price and upcoming bikes price in India exclusively at Financial Express. Stay tuned for new cars and bikes reviews, follow us on twitter, Facebook and subscribe us on YouTube for latest auto news.