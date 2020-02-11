400 firms launch 1,200 products at Auto Expo components show 2020

At the 15th edition of the Auto Expo 2020 Components Show, which concluded on February 9, around 400 companies launched 1,200 new products. “This exhibits the components industry preparedness to support the transformation in automotive space,” the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) said.

Deepak Jain, president, ACMA, said, “The confidence shown by the components industry and trade visitors alike is reassuring. The show reflected the confidence in the Indian auto components industry and its readiness for the future of mobility. It also portrayed the capability and the willingness of the components industry to align itself with the government’s vision of making India a $5-trillion economy by 2025, of which the auto components industry’s contribution will be $250 billion.” The components show had over 1,500 exhibitors and received 1.15 lakh visitors.

A unique aspect this year was the Technovation pavilion on safety and electric mobility, in which 16 firms participated, and 10 showcased electric vehicle components such as lithium-ion battery packs and chargers, powertrain components and software application, etc.