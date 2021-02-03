40 percent monthly growth in at-home car service since lockdown: Pitstop

Pitstop, a multi-brand at-home car service provider, provides its customers with upfront pricing, automatic diagnostics, real-time updates and a service warranty.

By:February 3, 2021 6:06 PM

Pitstop, a multi-brand car service provider, has stated that it registered an average growth of 40% every month during 2020. The company underlines that the growth is primarily due to the changing customer preference and usage patterns brought on by the pandemic. The startup also claims that the number of women customers grew from 5 to 23% during this period. Bengaluru’s IT corridors contributed to 60% of all orders. During this period, Pitstop added 30-35 garages to its roster every month. Another key development has been the increased procurement of spare parts by garages.

Over 50% of the existing garage partners now source their spare parts from Pitstop. The platform is also aiming for a 40-50% growth per month since the lockdown.

India has more than 32 million cars but the number of authorised service centres stands at 8,500. Hence a lot of car owners depend on neighbourhood workshops for car service, visiting an authorised centre only for major issues. Pitstop aims to fill the gap in the service industry by also focusing on transparency.

Also read: 65% car buyers feel automakers should rethink service/maintenance in India: Here’s why!

Pitstop provides its customers with upfront pricing, automatic diagnostics, real-time updates and a service warranty. What the company does is segregate all services as those that can be done at home and those that need a garage.

As the business model is built around existing neighbourhood garages, by training them, equipping their garages and ensuring real-time access to OEM spares, Pitstop hopes to help improve and organize the industry.

Transparency and quality are two very important factors that drive all verticals of the platform along with upfront pricing, automatic diagnostics, Real-time updates and service warranty. Pitstop is committed to quality and has over 2 lakh + customers. Over 50% of our service calls are from returning customers, month on month, Mihir Mohan, Founder, Pitstop, said.

