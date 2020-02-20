3D scanner to be installed at Mohali to reduce road accidents by identifying exact reasons

According to a state government report on 'Identification and Rectification of Punjab Road Accident Black Spots', it is stated that the district has a total of 92 black spots which is the highest in the state.

By:Published: February 20, 2020 5:19:18 PM
Image for representational purposes only

A Delhi-based company recently put up a demonstration of 3D scanner mapping at an accident-prone area in Mohali, Punjab in the presence of Inspector General of Police (Traffic) S K Singh in Phase VII. The system aims to identify vehicles involved in road accidents and recognise the exact reasons behind such incidents as well. The system has a range of up to 700 metres to help the district police locate unidentified vehicles.

“If the trials go well, we will install the system at accident-prone areas in the city, it will help reduce the number of road accidents as the system will make a 3D map of the spot and highlight the reasons of the accidents,” a traffic police officer told Chandigarh Newsline. The officer added that 3D mapping will help recognise the exact reason behind an accident so the issue can be rectified.

The system can map areas in four directions and would also help locate criminals. It’ll use high-resolution cameras to capture clear images of vehicles.

The district of Mohali has had a high rate of fatalities relating to road accidents. Last year, 250 people had lost their lives in road accidents while in 2018 there were 294 fatalities. This year, 29 people have lost lives in the district in January.

According to a state government report on ‘Identification and Rectification of Punjab Road Accident Black Spots’ released in September 2019, it is stated that the district has a total of 92 black spots which is the highest in the state.

