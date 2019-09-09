32 percent drop in passenger vehicle sales in August worst ever: SIAM

Domestic passenger vehicle sales have been on the decline for the 10th consecutive month, falling from 2,87,198 units in August last year to 1,96,524 units last month registering a 31.57% decline. Domestic car sales were down 41.09 percent to 1,15,957 units compared to 1,96,847 units in August 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Monday.

Motorcycle sales last month declined 22.33 percent to 9,37,486 units as against 12,07,005 units a year earlier. Total two-wheeler sales in August declined 22.24 percent to 15,14,196 units compared to 19,47,304 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 38.71 percent to 51,897 units in August, SIAM said. Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 23.55 percent to 18,21,490 units from 23,82,436 units in August 2018, it added. All vehicle categories witnessed a decline in sales during the month.

The automobile industry in India is currently going through a slump as nearly all manufacturers report a slowdown in sales. A lot of it is attributed to the transition from BS-IV to BS-VI that is set to take place next year.

However, we've discussed this in length that purchasing a BS-IV vehicle will in no way put one at a disadvantage. In fact, running a BS-IV vehicle on BS-VI fuel will only reduce carbon emissions and particulate matter from the exhaust gases.

For now, the festive season is upon us and there is good news from several brands. From discounts on small city cars like Maruti Suzuki Alto to discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh on Hyundai Tuscon. Disclaimer: The offers include cash discounts, exchange offers, corporate bonus, women driver offers and more. They may differ from one dealership to another. Click the link above for all details.