32.5 km/kg BS6 Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG launched: Prices out

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the CNG version of the BS6 WagonR. The company says that the introduction of WagonR with BS6 compliant CNG is aligned to the Company’s Mission Green Million that was announced at the Auto Expo 2020. Maruti Suzuki CNG Lxi variant costs Rs 5.25 lakh while the Lxi (O) trim will set you back by Rs 5.32 lakh (ex-showroom). The new WagonR CNG gets a tank capacity of 60 litres and the company claims a fuel efficiency of 32.52 km/kg for this model.

Maruti Suzuki started its journey of CNG vehicles almost a decade back and the company has sold one million eco-friendly vehicles including CNG and Smart Hybrid vehicles. Under its ‘Mission Green Million’, Maruti Suzuki aims to sell the next 1 million green vehicles in the next couple of years. The brand says that the launch of Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to the Government of India’s vision of reducing oil import and eventually enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of India from 6.2% now to 15% by the year 2030. The Government, at the same time, is working to rapidly increase CNG fuel pumps network across the country.

Commenting on the launch, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that the company has consistently endeavored to offer sustainable mobility options to customers. With the announcement of Mission Green Million, Maruti Suzuki has strengthened its commitment towards boosting green mobility in India. He added that the 3rd generation WagonR is hugely successful and continues the iconic journey of brand WagonR with over 24 lakh customers. He concludes his statement by saying that strong on looks and performance, the new factory-fitted S-CNG variant of the WagonR offers a perfect balance of drivability, high fuel efficiency, enhanced safety and unmatched convenience.

Stay tuned for more updates!