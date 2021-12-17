2nd-gen Honda Amaze achieves new milestone: Finds 2 lakh buyers

Honda Car India Ltd. has sold 2 lakh units of the second generation of the Amaze in India. The company has delivered over 4.6 lakh units of the Amaze in total, including 1st and 2nd generation models.

Earlier this year, the Honda Amaze received a mid-life update. It is the first refresh that the compact sedan has received ever since it went on sale in its second-gen iteration. Today, the Japanese automaker has announced that it has successfully delivered 2 lakh units of the 2nd generation Honda Amaze since it went on sale in May 2018. The Amaze is one of the best-selling models from Honda in the Indian market. As of now, the brand has sold over 4.6 lakh units of the Amaze (including the 1st-gen model) in India since it first went on sale in April 2013.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Honda Amaze is an important product for us and enjoys a strong market position in its segment. Amaze was specifically developed keeping Indian consumers in mind and the love and support it continues to receive from customers speaks volume for its wide acceptance. It drives volumes for our business and ranks among the country’s best-selling sedans. The delivery of 200,000th unit of 2nd Generation Amaze is a proud moment for Honda Cars India family and reaffirms our commitment to keep introducing more such class-defining products.” He further added, “We believe Amaze is a great choice for customers who expect enhanced status, comfort and peace of mind from their first car.”

Talking of the Honda Amaze, the sub-4m compact sedan dons a contemporary design. The spacious interior also aids the user with an upmarket experience. It is available with two engine choices – 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine and 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine. Transmission options include both manual and automatic units for both fuel choices. Prices for the Amaze start at Rs. 6.32 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to Rs. 11.15 lakh (ex-showroom).