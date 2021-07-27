25 percent BPCL fuel pumps to offer doorstep delivery of diesel in Delhi

BPCL has tied up with Humsafar India - a Delhi-based start-up for the doorstep delivery of diesel in 20 litre jerrycans titled ‘Safar20’ in the National Capital.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) recently launched its doorstep delivery of diesel in 20-litre jerrycans in five BPCL fuel pumps in various parts of Delhi. For this, the company said that it has tied up with Humsafar India – a Delhi headquartered start-up for the doorstep delivery of diesel in 20-litre jerrycans titled ‘Safar20’ in the National Capital. Those present on the occasion were Varnika Joshi, Assistant Manager sales, BPCL, and Amit Verma, owner of one of the fuel pumps where this service was launched.

Kshitij Midha, Territory Manager, Retail, BPCL said that the doorstep diesel delivery is a new revolution in the field of energy distribution in India. He added that it is a cost-effective solution for India’s ever-growing need for diesel as fuel is required on an everyday basis for the smooth functioning of various institutes. He further stated that in order to ease the lives of the end-consumers BPCL has started the facility of door-step diesel delivery through 20-litre jerry cans. Moreover, the company plans to introduce this facility in about 25 percent of its fuel pumps in the National capital.

“After catering to bulk supply customers through diesel door delivery, the wave of home delivery offering convenience in small quantities of 20 litres in Jerry cans will be a hit among small requirement customers. Moreover, this jerry can service aims to ensure a hassle-free supply of the fuel directly to end-users and also avoid unnecessary fuel spillage, unsafe handling, and/or pilferages. The Jerry Can is PESO approved and comes sealed with a seven-wire seal, having a unique number. Hence, no adulteration and pilferage in between transportation can exist”, said Midha.

“Doorstep diesel delivery is approved by the government and is a new-age concept of effective distribution of diesel. It allows fuel start-ups to maintain quality and create availability of fuel for the consumers. Earlier, the consumers of diesel had to procure it from retail outlets in barrels which used to cause a lot of spillage and dead mileage in energy procurement. Efficient energy distribution infrastructure was lacking. Doorstep diesel delivery will also solve many such problems and will provide diesel to bulk consumers in a legal manner. Furthermore, we have leveraged technology optimally to create a user-friendly app, by the name of Fuel Humsafar, that allows easy ordering and tracking of the invaluable fuel”, said Nishit Goel Founder – Director of Humsafar India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.