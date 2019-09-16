25 new speed cameras installed across Delhi: Here’s where all you need to slow down

Ever since the 2019 amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act came into effect, road users have become extremely wary of traffic police sightings on the road - fearing hefty amounts payable in fine. Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres have mile-long queues outside them with people lining up to get their documents in order.

One of the traffic violation challans that have seen a hike by 10 times is speeding and to allow the traffic police the capability to nab the violators, the city of Delhi has been fitted with 25 new speed cameras across 12 areas. While violators were required to pay Rs 500 speeding previously, the fine has now been increased to Rs 5,000 under the amended law.

Here's a list of locations where the new cameras have been installed, so you can remain alert and avoid a challan:

The first two are installed en route ISBT from ITO on NH-24, followed by two near Pusa Road and two on the road from Dhaula Kuan to Naraina.

A total of three cameras have been installed in the Jawaharlal Nehru University area - on the stretch from Aruna Asaf Ali Road to JNU and then to Masoodpur.

Nelson Mandela Marg gets two cameras - on the stretch behind JNU. And two more on August Kranti Marg.

The road from Bhalswa to Wazirabad has been added with two speed cameras and four others on GT Karnal Road. Also, two have been fitted on the Delhi-Noida-Direct flyway.

The speed cameras have been installed by Maruti Udyog Foundation's CSR project, under which 10 other cameras have been installed to detect traffic signal violations. These are at Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Nauroji Nagar area, Andrews Ganj Ring Road, Moolchand Ring road, near Lajpat Nagar Ring Road, Captain Gaur Marg Ring Road, Sriniwaspuri Ring Road, and Sarai Kale Khan Ring Road.