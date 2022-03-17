Tata Nexon EV price hiked: Check new vs old price list here

The prices of the Tata Nexon EV has been hiked by Rs 25,000. The new prices of this electric car range between Rs 14.54 lakh – Rs 17.15 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Motors has increased the prices of the Tata Nexon EV by Rs 25,000 for all the variants. The Nexon EV is currently the best-selling electric car in the country. It was first launched in India in January 2020 and since then, more than 14,000 units of this EV have been sold. The new prices of the Tata Nexon EV range between Rs 14.54 lakh – Rs 17.15 lakh, ex-showroom.

The new vs old ex-showroom price list of the Tata Nexon EV is mentioned below:

Nexon EV Variant New Price Old Price Difference XM Rs 14.54 lakh Rs 14.29 lakh Rs 25,000 XZ+ Rs 15.95 lakh Rs 15.70 lakh Rs 25,000 XZ+ Dark Rs 16.29 lakh Rs 16.04 lakh Rs 25,000 XZ+ Lux Rs 16.95 lakh Rs 16.70 lakh Rs 25,000 XZ+ Lux Dark Rs 17.15 lakh Rs 16.90 lakh Rs 25,000

Tata Nexon EV is currently offered in five variants, namely XM, XZ+, XZ+ Lux, XZ+ Dark Edition, and XZ+ Lux Dark Edition. All the variants have received a uniform increment of Rs 25,000. Talking about its specifications, the Nexon EV gets a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack coupled with an electric motor. The powertrain develops 129 hp of maximum power and 245 Nm of peak torque, paired with an automatic transmission.

Watch Video | Tata Nexon EV Review:

The ARAI-certified driving range of the Nexon EV is 312 km per charge. Moreover, it can be charged from 0 to up to 80 per cent in just 60 minutes using a DC fast charger while a regular charger can juice it up from 20 to 100 per cent in eight hours. In other news, Tata Motors is also planning to launch a long-range version of the Nexon EV this year which will be sold alongside the current Nexon EV.

