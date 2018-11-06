21% of new 2018 Hyundai Santro are for CNG variant: High fuel prices drive sales

Up until its launch, the Santro was easily one of the most awaited cars of 2019. It should come as no surprise then that after its launch just ahead of the festive season that the company has seen a surge of bookings for the Santro with a number of reports suggesting that the Hyundai Santro has crossed 30,000 bookings less than a month after bookings opened on October 10, 2018, followed by a launch on the 23rd of October 2018.

Now the bookings are far from a surprise what is interesting is the distribution of the bookings. The Hyundai all-new Santro which was launched with an AMT variant as well as with a factory fitted CNG kit has seen an impressive response for the CNG variant, as well as the AMT Variant. The AMT version has in fact been received well with it accounting for the lion's share of the bookings vis-a-vis the CNG variant. While the CNG variant accounted for 21% of the bookings made, the AMT scored quite a few more although Hyundai has not revealed an official number of bookings as of yet.

The Santro CNG which is powered by the same 1.1 litre motor as its petrol-powered sibling makes slightly less power than the standard version, making 58 hp of Power and 84 Nm of torque. While the regular petrol-powered variant makes 68 hp and 99 Nm of torque. The demand for CNG must be driven by the rising prices of fuel, considering that the CNG variants of other Hyundai cars have been doing equally well with CNG variants of the Xcent and the i10 Prime as well. The Santro was launched in October with a starting price of Rs 3.89 lakh in October. However, these prices were announced as listed below were announced as part of the introductory offer and only applies to the first 50,000 bookings. Following which there is likely to be a substantial price hike.