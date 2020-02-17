21 Gun Salute Rally – India’s only Concours d’Elegance

The 21 Gun Salute rally is currently India’s only Concours d’Elegance and has grown from strength to strength in the past few years. This year, in the 9th edition, there was participation from over 150 amazing cars and motorcycles at the very beautiful and India’s most green golf course – Karma Lakelands. Madan Mohan, Founder & Managing Trustee, 21 Gun Salute Heritage & Cultural Trust said “This year, we are also launching a most impressive, and grand royal expedition which starts from Gurugram - The Incredible India Rally. On 17th February, the 4000 km long rally will be flagged off from Gurugram and will traverse through Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat & Rajasthan. The rally will witness international participation from 10 motoring enthusiasts from the USA, U.K, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Canada, and other countries along with their vintages and classics. Supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, the Incredible India Rally will be India’s most exclusive and unforgettable heritage motoring rally.” A lot of enthusiasm was also shown by Ashwani Khurana, President of Karma Lakelands. He said “—ever since I came to know of Pebble Beach, I wanted a Concours d’Elegance on these very grounds and I think the 21 Gun Salute Rally and Madan Mohan have gave given us a brilliant opportunity. I would like us to be partners for a long time to come!”

Some of the beauties present were a 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from USA, 1939 Buick Roadmaster Convertible Sedan Model 81C from USA, 1936 Rolls Royce 25/30 from Canada, 1951 Bentley MK VI Freestone & Webb from Germany, 1959 Jaguar XK 150S from Belgium, 1959 Alfa 2000 from Belgium, 1966 Ford Mustang & Maserati 3500 GT SpyderVignale from Belgium. These were some of the international entries. On the Indian and Maharaja section were beauties like the 1938 Bentley of Maharaja of Darbhanga, 1938 Bentley of Maharaja of Bhopal, 1966 Jaguar E-Type, 1959 Chevrolet Impala, 1946 MG TC, 1936 Mercedes-Benz Type 290 of Yuvraj Dhananjai Singh of Khimsar, 1947 Packard Clipper of Thakore Saheb MandhataSinhji Jadeja of Rajkot, 1947 Packard Deluxe Clipper of Yuvraj Shri Harshvardhan Singh of Dungarpur, 1939 Rolls-Royce Wraith, 1937 Pierce-Arrow Eight, 1951 Jaguar XK 120 and 1932 MG J2, 1934 Lagonda M45 Rapide, 1935 Bentley By Antem Drophead, 1921 Fiat Corsa, 1923 Lanchester 40 HP Tourer, 1930 Stutz, Series M and of course a huge number of other cars. There were dedicated sections for MG cars and Volkswagen classics. The oldest car in the show was Gautam Singhania’s 1903 Cadillac Model A and he also had a 1909 Renault AX on display.

The show was inaugurated by Chief Guest His Excellency, Mr V.P. Singh of Badnore, currently the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh. The main rally of the event was flagged off by eminent lawyer K.T.S. Tulsi, currently the President of the Heritage Motoring Club of India. There were interesting talks on technical features, including a 100-point restoration guide which was moderated by renowned Vintage Car Connoisseur and enthusiast, Donald Osborne. The highly informative session also had Christian H. (Chris) Kramer, Nigel Matthews, Raoul San Giorgi, Scott George, and Allan Winn as panelists – all renowned experts in the vintage and classic car space.

Over 30 acclaimed international judges of the vintage and classic motoring fraternity judged the winners. Christian H. Kramer, Concours Chief Judge, remarked "What an experience! The event is well-executed and creates an absolute aura of luxury, class, and culture. 21 Gun Salute is gearing for a long haul, and it has been made evident with the way the 9th edition took place!" There were various classes to judge – Edwardian, Pre & Post-war American, Pre & Post-war European, MG, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Preservation, Jaguar and Daimler.

Some proud winners were:

1. Edwardian: 1919 Packard Twin Six owned by Amal Tanna

2. Pre-War American: 1939 Buick Road Master Convertible owned by John Milliken

3. Post War American Sports: 1961 Ford Thunderbird owned by Viveck Goenka

4. Post War American: 1947 Packard Clipper Limousine owned by His Highness Yuvraj Mandatha Singh

5. Ford Mustang: 1964 Ford Mustang owned by Shivanand B. Jatti

6. Pre-War European: 1936 Adler Trumpf Junior owned by Sameer Kudam

7. Post-War European: 1962 Mercedes 2200 S Cabriolet owned by Viveck Goenka

8. Volkswagen: 1952 Volkswagen Split Window Beetle owned by Viveck Goenka

9. Rolls-Royce: 1939 Rolls Royce Silver Wraith owned by Gautam Singhania

10. Bentley: 1949 Bentley MK VI Razoredge owned by Yohan Poonawala

11. Preservation Class: 1947 Packard Deluxe owned by Kamal Shahane

12. Jaguar-Daimler: 1965 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 owned by Aditya Mali

13. Indian Heritage: 1957 Studebaker President owned by Ranjeet Pratap

14. Pebble Beach Participants: 1930 Stutz Series M Le Baron Custom Dual-Cowl speedster

15. MG: 1950 MG YT owned by Daman Thankore

Author: Ranojoy Mukerji is an automotive writer, analyst and hedonist with over 20 years of experience in motoring journalism. He is also a passionate Car collector and his hobbies include fine single malt whiskies and cigars.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the original author. These views and opinions do not represent those of The Indian Express Group or any employees.