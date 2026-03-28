2026 Volkswagen Taigun India facelift launching on April 9: Check new design, tech features and more

The 2026 facelift of the Volkswagen Taigun is expected to arrive with a sharper, more modern design language, as seen in spy shots.

Volkswagen India is set to unveil the much-awaited facelifted version of its popular midsize SUV, the Taigun, on April 9, 2026. The update follows the launch of the updated Skoda Kushaq SUV, the sister car from the Volkswagen group, based on the same platform in India. The update to the Taigun comes at a time when the mid-size SUV segment in India sees a lot of action from new players, like the Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, and Maruti Suzuki Victoris.

This also marks the first major update to the Taigun since its launch in 2021, bringing cosmetic enhancements, upgraded interior, more technology, and possible mechanical upgrades, all in a bid to strengthen its position in the highly competitive segment.

The 2026 facelift of the Volkswagen Taigun is expected to arrive with a sharper, more modern design language, as seen in spy shots. Industry reports suggest a redesigned front fascia featuring slimmer LED headlights, updated bumpers, and an illuminated Volkswagen logo – going with VW’s global design theme. The rear is also likely to receive refreshed taillights and new styling elements for a premium look. Interior changes are anticipated to include new trim options, improved materials, and enhanced tech features to make the cabin feel more contemporary.

At first glance, the design of the updated Taigun seems inspired by the China-centric VW Tharu XR SUV, which shares components with the India-only Taigun.

2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Engine, gearbox updates

As far as the rumours are concerned, the 2026 Taigun facelift is likely to retain the current engine options — the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol units. These engines are known for their strong performance while allowing for quality driving dynamics. However, a significant addition could be a new eight-speed automatic transmission seen on the updated Skoda Kushaq, replacing the existing gearbox options. This upgrade is expected to deliver smoother shifts and better refinement, especially on highways.

Pricing is expected to see a modest increase too, with the facelifted model likely positioned in the Rs 12 lakh to Rs 21 lakh range (ex-showroom), depending on variants and features. Volkswagen India has not yet revealed official prices or full specifications.

Taigun facelift to focus on features and safety

The update is also expected to bring several new comfort and convenience features, including an upgraded infotainment system, better-connected technology, and possibly additional safety aids. The current Taigun already boasts a strong 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, and the facelift is likely to maintain or enhance this benchmark with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

91Wheels Exclusive:



The upcoming Volkswagen Taigun facelift has been spotted testing, now featuring connected DRLs at the front, similar to the setup seen on the Škoda Kushaq. The rear connected lighting remains, while the new front light bar adds a fresh design touch to the… pic.twitter.com/BK6Ql3xk53 — 91Wheels.com (@91wheels) March 11, 2026

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2026 Volkswagen Taigun vs competition

The 2026 Taigun facelift comes at a crucial time as the Indian midsize SUV segment continues to heat up with new launches and frequent updates from competitors. With a refreshed styling, better features, and a smoother automatic gearbox option, Volkswagen could enhance the SUV’s appeal against tempting alternatives like the Tata Sierra, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, and the new Renault Duster.