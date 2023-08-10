The all-electric Cadillac Escalade borrows rear-wheel steering and crab walking functionality from GMC Hummer EV.

Cadillac Escalade is one of the most well-known full-size SUVs globally, especially in the developed western markets. The General Motors (GM)-owned brand has now unveiled an all-electric version of the SUV called Escalade IQ. It is the brand’s first battery-powered full-size SUV, slated to go on sale in the US market by summer 2024.

Prices for the all-electric Escalade start at $130,000 (equivalent to INR 1.07 crore), and will be built at GM’s Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center in Michigan. Here are some highlights of this massive electric SUV.

Cadillac Escalade IQ: Humongous in size

To say that Cadillac Escalade IQ is big will be an understatement since it’s nothing short of gigantic. For reference, the Escalade IQ is 190.5mm longer than the pickup truck derivative of GMC Hummer EV and almost 610mm longer than the SUV version of Hummer EV. It’s so large that its huge 24-inch alloy wheels feel diminutive for the Cadillac IQ.

In comparison to its ICE sibling, Cadillac Escalade IQ is longer both in terms of wheelbase (3460 mm) and overall length (5690 mm). It’s wider too, at 2166 mm with its mirrors folded, which is 101mm wider than the standard Escalade, but an inch narrower than a Hummer EV. Surely, driving through traffic will be a tough task.

Cadillac Escalade IQ: Performance & range

Powering the Escalade IQ is a 212.7kWh battery pack that promises over 700 km range on a single charge. The flexible, high-voltage architecture enables 800-volt DC fast charging that adds around 160 km in the tank with 10 minutes of charging.

The battery supplies energy to a dual-motor setup with all-wheel drive configuration that develops peak output of 750 horses and 1064 Nm of torque. Hurling this giant SUV is no mean task but the Cadillac does a super impressive job in sprinting 0-96 kmph in under 5 seconds.

Cadillac Escalade IQ: Onslaught of features

Highlight inside the cabin is a massive 55-inch touchscreen display spread across the entire width of the dashboard. The screen runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 12 Cockpit Platform and uses the company’s 5G modem for connectivity. The in-built Google offers functionalities like navigation via Google Maps, voice assistance, charging station information, and Google Play app support.

If that wasn’t enough, there is a relatively smaller 11-inch display beneath the dashboard on the centre console, housing controls for five-zone climate controls and ambient lighting. Other notable features include 12.6-inch rear personal screens, a 19-speaker AKG Studio sound system, captain’s chairs with heating, ventilation, and massage; an enormous panoramic sunroof, and ports for HDMI and USB-C.