2024 Volkswagen Tiguan teased – Here’s what to expect

Volkswagen has officially teased the 2024 Tiguan crossover, revealing a few interior details and the features it will have.

Volkswagen has teased the third-generation Tiguan crossover, revealing a few essential details. The new Volkswagen Tiguan will have many segment-first features such as an active suspension and Matrix LED headlights, while the vehicle itself will be based on the MQB Evo platform.

The 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan is also expected to have a plug-in hybrid engine, with an all-electric range of 100km. In total, the crossover is expected to get four engine options including the plug-in hybrid mentioned earlier. The other options will be a turbo diesel, turbo petrol, and a mild hybrid unit.

Coming back to the adaptive suspension on the new Tiguan, the car will use a two-valve shock absorber, while the Tiguan will also have an MQB vehicle dynamics manager, which brakes specific wheels and selective wheel adjustments on the hardness of the suspension to improve handling. The system made its debut with the current generation Golf GTI2.

Volkswagen has also revamped the interior, based on customer requirements. As part of this, the 2024 Tiguan will have two digital displays, one that works as the infotainment system and the other as a digital cockpit. The infotainment system will offer a host of connectivity features including connected car tech, navigation, and more.

No other details have been revealed yet as Volkswagen officially teased the car with the camouflage still on. The launch is expected to happen next year and expect the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan to carry a slight premium over the current model, which is priced at Rs 34.69 lakh onwards.