2024 Tata Safari facelift spied– gets new alloy wheels

Tata Motors will gear up to launch facelifted models of Safari and Harrier in the next couple of months during the festive season.

Tata Motors is often credited for constantly updating its lineup. The carmaker recently unveiled facelifted iterations of Nexon and Nexon EV slated to go on sale in the next few days. Post launch of both the updated subcompact SUVs, the homegrown carmaker is expected to launch facelifted models of Harrier and Safari.

Test mules of both the mid-size SUVs have been spied on multiple occasions in recent months. A prototype of Safari was recently caught testing on cameras in Pune, near the company’s manufacturing plant.

2024 Tata Safari facelift: New alloy wheels

The latest set of spy shots reveal a few key insights of the upcoming Safari facelift. For starters, the overall design and silhouette of the SUV will remain unchanged. There will only be minor styling alterations as compared to the current model. This includes a slightly revised taillamp setup and new reflector which is now vertically aligned along the rear bumper.

As a result, the rear bumper is also expected to be slightly redesigned. Further, the side profile shows newly designed alloy wheels. Earlier spy shots have revealed key visual highlights such as vertically positioned headlamps, wide LED DRLs, revised grille and a reprofiled front bumper. Interestingly, there is no sign of a shark-fin antenna.

2024 Tata Safari facelift: Expected powertrain

At the time of its launch, the facelifted Safari is expected to be offered with the current 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine only. This motor churns out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Tata Safari facelift (Image: Drivespark)

However, Tata Motors could launch a petrol-powered version of Safari at a later date. The company is reportedly developing a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that could propel the Safari and its five-seater sibling Harrier. This new unit is expected to punch out around 150 horses and could be mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.