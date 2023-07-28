Expected to make its debut in late 2023, the upcoming Tata Safari facelift will get subtle exterior updates and revamped cabin interiors.

Tata Motors is working on a mid-cycle facelift of Safari and test mules of the SUV and its five-seat sibling have been doing the rounds on the internet for a while. All spy images of the flagship SUV have highlighted its exterior details until now. A recent spy shot of the upcoming Safari reveals interiors of the cabin.

2024 Tata Safari interior spied

As per the latest spy image, interiors of the 2023 Tata Safari’s cabin witnesses some radical updates. For starters, it gets an all-new dashboard layout thanks to a larger and more premium looking touchscreen infotainment display than the current 10.25-inch unit. We also hope the company updates the software on the infotainment since the current one has been called out multiple times for its lacklustre interface.

Moreover, the central air vents have been redesigned while the HVAC controls are now integrated into a small touch-based console below the vents. Moving downwards, layout for the centre console looks familiar to the current barring a new gear shifter and a new rotary knob for the drive mode selector.

2024 Tata Safari facelift interiors spied (pic credit: Rushlane)

The other big update is an all-new four-spoke steering wheel borrowed from the Sierra EV Concept featuring an integrated display panel at the centre and flanked by control buttons for the audio system and telematics. The driver display also appears to be a new fully digital unit in line with the current top-spec Safari Dark Edition.

The updated dashboard also gets a dual-tone theme with a layer of off-white shade adding rich contrast. Another thing to notice is that the updated cabin gets a minimalist layout with very few physical buttons and a large dose of piano black surfaces. Overall, the upcoming Safari’s cabin is reminiscent of the Tata Curvv Concept unveiled last year.

2024 Tata Safari expected features, specs

2024 Tata Safari is expected to carry forward all the bells and whistles including a fully-digital instrument console, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, auto day/night IRVM, multi-colour ambient lighting, Level 2 ADAS tech, a 360-degree camera, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, ventilated front and middle seats, panoramic sunroof and lots more.

Under the hood, 2024 Safari facelift is likely to get the same 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced diesel engine mated with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. This power mill is good enough to push out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque.