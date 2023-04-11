2024 Tata Nexon spotted on test in India: Curvv-inspired hi-tech features

The upcoming 2024 Tata Nexon facelift has been spotted on test in India once again, this time revealing its hi-tech interiors as well. This sub-compact SUV will go on sale by August this year.

It is no secret that Tata Motors is working on the facelifted version of its best-selling SUV. The camouflaged test mules of the upcoming 2024 Tata Nexon have been doing the rounds on the internet since quite some time. However, its interiors have now been spotted for the first time ever. The new Tata Nexon facelift will get hi-tech features inspired by the Curvv concept SUV.

2024 Tata Nexon facelift: Exterior and interior

The upcoming Tata Nexon facelift will get a major design overhaul. It will sport a new grille that will be flanked by all-LED headlamps. There is also likely to be a connecting LED strip that will run across the bonnet. The side profile will continue to boast a coupe-like appeal and it will get new alloy wheels. Tata Motors will also revamp the rear design of this SUV.

On the inside, the Tata Nexon will get some prominent updates. It will feature a new layout for the dashboard. Taking the centre stage will be a new 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and connected car tech. It will also get a two-spoke steering wheel inspired by the Curvv concept SUV, an electric sunroof and might even feature ADAS.

2024 Tata Nexon facelift: Engine and gearbox

The engine options of the Tata Nexon are likely to remain unchanged. It will continue to get a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. The other mill is a 1.2-litre diesel unit that churns out 108 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT.

2024 Tata Nexon facelift: Price and rivals

Tata Nexon is currently priced from Rs 7.80 lakh to Rs 14.35 lakh, ex-showroom. The upcoming facelifted model is likely to make its debut by August 2023 and will charge a slight premium over the current prices. It will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, etc.

