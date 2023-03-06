2024 Tata Nexon: All you need to know

The 2024 Tata Nexon will take a big jump in the safety department as it is expected to be equipped with ADAS.

The 2024 Tata Nexon facelift test mule is doing the rounds and many spy images of the heavily camouflaged vehicle have surfaced online. With Tata Motors keeping mum on the launch date, we highlight the new features that one should expect from the 2024 Nexon facelift.

2024 Tata Nexon: ADAS suite

After upgrading the safety features list on both the Harrier and the Safari, the 2024 Nexon is expected to also be equipped with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Based on the ADAS features both the Harrier and the Safari offer, the new Nexon will come with forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, lane change alert, rear cross-traffic alert and rear collision warning.

Continuing with safety, the Nexon along with the Mahindra XVU300 are the only compact SUVs that have been awarded a 5-star rating from the Global NCAP crash test. When it comes to adult safety, the Nexon received a 5-star rating like the XUV300. Apart from that, it will continue to get twin airbags as standard and the top variant might offer six airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), ABS with EBD as standard, ISOFIX anchorages, reverse parking camera etc.

2024 Tata Nexon: Exterior and interior

The facelift Nexon will get a new front facia with sharper-looking headlights, a new grille and bumpers. The jury is still out, but if the 2024 Nexon’s design is inspired by the Curvv, then it could sport connected rear lights like the Hyundai Venue and the Volkswagen Taigun.

Moving on to the cabin, the 2024 Nexon is expected to get the Curvv concept’s two-spoke steering wheel. The dashboard layout could also be all-new along with an all-digital instrument cluster and a larger infotainment touchscreen. The compact SUV will retain connected tech, cruise control, navigation system, ventilated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, tyre pressure monitor and an electric sunroof.

2024 Tata Nexon: New engine

Tata Motors unveiled two brand new turbo petrol engines at the Auto Expo 2023 — the 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre. The 1.2-litre turbo is expected to power the 2024 Nexon and has a total output of around 123bhp and 225Nm while the 1.5-litre turbo petrol churns out 168bhp and 280Nm of torque. The Nexon will continue to offer the current 118bhp 1.2-litre turbo petrol with 170Nm and 1.5-litre with 113bhp and 260Nm of torque.

