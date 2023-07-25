The new top-spec tS trim of Subaru BRZ will go on sale in the US market early next year.

While Subaru might not be a familiar name in the Indian media, the brand is known for its exortic sports cars in western markets. The company recently unveiled the latest iteration of the performance-focused BRZ at the Subiefest California. The 2023 Subaru BRZ tS gets several performance upgrades over its predecessor.

Based on the BRZ Premium, tS will slot above it as the new range-topping model. In terms of styling, the tS trim differentiates itself from the rest of the BRZ range courtesy of black ORVMs and a ‘tS’ badging on the front grille and on the rear boot lid. It is slated to go on sale across the USA early next year.

2024 Subaru BRZ tS: High-performance suspension setup

The new tS trim claims to offer the best performance and handling capability in a BRZ thanks to a STI-tuned suspension comprising front and rear Hitachi® dampers. Moreover, the EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is now being offered as a standard fitment in a Subaru model for the first time.

The BRZ tS rolls on 18-inch wheels shod with 215/40 Michelin Pilot® Sport 4 tyres for superior grip and quicker turn-ins. Braking duties are handled by a high-performance Brembo braking system, including gold-painted 4-piston front callipers, gold-painted 2-piston rear callipers and larger pads and rotors.

2024 Subaru BRZ tS: Engine specs, features

Powering the 2024 Subaru BRZ tS is a 2.4-litre naturally aspirated boxer petrol engine that develops 224 bhp. This engine is paired with a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission.

Subaru BRZ tS gets a 2.4L NA boxer petrol engine

The car is loaded with features including a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, keyless entry with push button start/stop, dual-zone automatic climate control, hill-start assist, LED illumination, heated exterior power mirrors; upgraded audio system that includes a 2-channel amplifier and two additional speakers; and more. Safety features on offer include blind-spot detection with lane keep assist and rear cross-traffic Alert; steering responsive headlights, etc.