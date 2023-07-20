While there is no confirmation of the new AMG GLC launching in India, the standard GLC is expected to launch in the country in September this year.

Mercedes Benz has taken the covers off the new AMG GLC globally. Based on the new generation GLC which made its global debut earlier last year, the new AMG GLC will be available in two avatars– a pure internal combustion engine-powered GLC 43 and 63 S e-performance featuring a hybrid powertrain.

2024 Mercedes AMG GLC: Powertrains

The pure ICE-powered AMG GLC 43 is powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged engine replacing 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 from the lineup. Interestingly, despite being downsized the 2.0-litre unit churns out a higher 415 bhp at 6,750rpm and a peak torque of 499 Nm at 5,000rpm in comparison to the 385 bhp developed by the outgoing 3.0-litre unit.

2024 Mercedes AMG GLC gets two variants- GLC 43 and 63 S e-performance

Further it gets a 14 bhp belt-driven starter/generator that provides an additional boost when required. Transmission duties are carried out by a 9-speed automatic gearbox which sends power to all four wheels via Merc’s signature 4Matic all-wheel drive system. As for performance, GLC 43 can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.8 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

On the other hand, the new GLC 63 S e-performance gets a plug-in hybrid powertrain under its hood featuring the same 2.0-litre turbocharged engine working in tandem with a 201 bhp electric motor. This electric motor draws energy from a 6.1kWh battery to dish out a humongous combined output of 670 bhp and 1020 Nm of torque.

The plug-in hybrid SUV can travel up to 12 km on pure electric power. GLC 63 S can breach the 100kmph mark from a standstill in just 3.5 seconds and clock a top speed of 274 kmph. Mercedes will be offering an onboard charger with GLC 63 S that can supply power at speeds of up to 3.8kW.

AMG GLC interior

2024 Mercedes AMG GLC: Dynamics

It’s not just power when it comes to AMG but also dynamics which elevates a car’s performance. The latest iteration of AMG GLC is equipped with AMG Dynamics comprising stiffer springs, active anti-roll bars, as well as a quicker steering rack with rear-wheel steering. The added performance is accompanied by more powerful brakes to bring the car to a halt.

2024 Mercedes AMG GLC: Design

The new AMG GLC lineup gets the signature AMG visual touches including Panamericana vertical slat grille and an aggressive front bumper housing air intakes embellished with chrome and wide air splitters. At the rear, it flaunts a prominent diffuser housing the quad exhaust tips with gloss black treatment and a large roof-mounted spoiler.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 with Panamericana front grille

Giving the car a butch appeal are the AMG forged 21-inch wheels with a matte black finish with yellow-painted brake callipers. Carrying forward the sporty character of its exterior, interiors of the new AMG GLC boast AMG-specific front seats wrapped in black Nappa leather upholstery and steering wheel with contrast yellow-stitching. One can opt for the optional AMG Performance seats as well.